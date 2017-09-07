35m ago
Stroman to start Friday against Tigers
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Blue Jays 1, Red Sox 6
Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman will make his scheduled start Friday against the Detroit Tigers. The decision comes after he threw Thursday in Toronto.
Stroman took a line drive to his right elbow during his last start against the Baltimore Orioles off the bat of Mark Trumbo.
Luis Santos and Chris Rowley were options to start in Stroman's placed had he not been able to go. Lefty Brett Anderson was also a possibility with the Blue Jays' off-day Thursday.
In 28 starts so far this season, Stroman is 11-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 1.30 WHIP.
Buck Farmer is expected to counter for the Tigers.