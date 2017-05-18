P.K. Subban believes the success of the Nashville Predators stems from a culture the team's ownership group and management have created.

Subban, who was traded from the Montreal Canadiens to the Predators last June, said the atmosphere around the team makes players want to come to work and be successful.

“It’s the feeling, you know?” Subban told the Tennessean. “The chemistry our team has starts with, I believe, ownership and management. I believe that’s where it starts. Based on the atmosphere you create around the work premises and work environment is how guys are going to feel when they come in to the rink. If you’re going to treat guys in a way where they’re going to love coming to the rink every day and love working hard and practicing and getting better, that’s what’s going to happen. If you don’t create that environment, it makes things a little tougher.

“I think the Preds have done a great, great job of creating an atmosphere that makes guys want to play there, want to be there. And want to play long and into June and have an opportunity to win a Cup. Everybody loves it. I haven’t heard one bad thing from a player in terms of the city of Nashville, the organization or our coaches.”

Subban scored 10 goals and added 30 assists in 66 games during the regular season. He owns one goal and seven assists through 13 playoff games for the Predators, who own a 2-1 series lead on the Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference Final.

The 28-year-old added he believes his play and the success of his team in the postseason should be enough to silence his critics.

“I’m not going to defend people who think they know me or think they know what it’s like to be around me in a locker room," Subban said. "At the end of the day, I don’t have the platform that media analysts have to talk on TV every day, the platform to defend myself. So I’m not even going to try. The success of our teams speaks volumes on the leadership we have in this dressing room. And since I’ve come to the team, they’ve made me feel like I’ve been a part of it for six years, you know? It’s been an easy transition.

"But as far as everything on the outside, I don’t need to defend anything; I do my talking on the ice. At the end of the day, if we win I’m happy. It’s a waste of my time. If my focus is anywhere but on our team and what we’re trying to accomplish, I’m not helping the team.”