P.K. Subban picked up his first career postseason fighting major on Wednesday night after a tussle with Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin in the third period.

After the game, Subban promised the Nashville Predators, quickly down 2-0 in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final, would win Game 3 on home ice.

“We’re not looking at anybody. We’re looking at ourselves,” Subban said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “And right away the focus shifts. We don’t lose in our building. We’re going back home, we’re going to win the next game, and then we’ll see what happens from there.”

Subban was held off the scoresheet in the 4-1 loss in Game 2, he picked up an assist in Predators' 5-3 loss in Game 1. He owns two goals and nine assists in 18 games in the playoffs.

On his fight with Malkin, Subban said he took offence to a comment Malkin made in Russian and decided to drop the gloves.

“He speaks a little bit of Russian, but I play with some Russians too,” Subban said. “I didn’t like what he said, so I said something back to him and we went.”

Malkin, however, appeared to see things differently and said after the game that he was willing to forgive Subban for the defenceman's role in the fight.

“It’s a bad fight,” Malkin said. “We hold each other for a minute. I don’t want to fight with Subban. He approached me after the whistle, and I’m upset and I come to him and Subban come to me. It’s fine, I forgive him.”

Malkin scored for the second consecutive game on Wednesday night and boosted his playoff-leading point total to 26.