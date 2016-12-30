MONTREAL — Marco Miranda scored the only goal of the shootout as Switzerland edged Denmark 5-4 on Friday in preliminary round action at the world junior hockey championship.

The result means that Finland, the defending champions which are winless in three games, must play in the relegation round. It's the first time in tournament history that a country has gone from winning gold to playing relegation games the following year.

Yannick Zehnder struck twice in regulation for Switzerland (2-1-0) with Nando Eggenberger and Nico Hischier adding the other goals.

Joachim Blichfeld, Niklas Andersen, Mathias From and Alexander True all scored for the Danes (2-1-1).

Both teams advanced to the quarter-finals from Group A.