O’Sullivan: Boyle liked playing in Toronto way more than he expected to

The Toronto Maple Leafs appear poised to let pending free agent Brian Boyle hit the market on July 1.

The Maple Leafs acquired Boyle ahead of the trade deadline for a second-round pick in this year's draft and centre Byron Froese. He posted three assists in 21 games with the Leafs in the regular season and added two assists in six playoff games.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports several teams have reached out to Boyle since the window for all teams to talk to pending free agents opened Monday, but the Leafs have yet to show much interest. He notes, however, there's still plenty of time for that to change before Boyle hits the open market on Saturday.

In total, the 32-year-old scored 13 goals and added 12 assists over 75 games split between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs in 2016-17.

The American centred Toronto’s fourth line for the final stretch of the regular season and was a valuable presence in the playoffs against the Washington Capitals, producing a couple helpers as well as winning important draws in the defensive zone.

The 26th overall pick of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft (Los Angeles Kings) has 93 goals, 76 assists and 169 points over 694 career games with the Kings, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Maple Leafs.

He’s added 15 goals and 13 assists over 106 career playoff games, including back-to-back Stanley Cup final appearances with the Rangers and Lightning in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

Boyle is coming off a three-year, $6 million contract.