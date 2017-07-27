TORONTO — Manager John Gibbons, pitcher Marcus Stroman and catcher Russell Martin were all ejected in the fifth inning of Toronto's game with the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

Manager John Gibbons has been ejected from today's game. — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 27, 2017

Gibbons was the first to go, getting the heave-ho from home plate umpire Will Little for comments from the dugout. Neither team had seemed happy with his ball and strike calls.

Marcus Stroman and Russell Martin have been ejected from the ballgame.



Chris Smith will come in to pitch and Miguel Montero will catch. — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 27, 2017

Stroman and Martin were both dismissed soon after, following Stroman's season-high sixth walk of the game. An irate Stroman rushed to home plate and had to be restrained as he attempted to get at Little.

The large crowd at Roger Centre booed the ejections.

Chris Smith came in to pitch with Miguel Montero catching for Toronto.