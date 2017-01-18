DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers have acquired outfielder Mikie Mahtook from the Tampa Bay Rays for a player to be named or cash.

Detroit announced the trade Wednesday and designated outfielder Anthony Gose for assignment.

Mahtook, a first-round draft pick in 2011, hit .195 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 65 games for the Rays last season. He played 41 games in 2015 for Tampa Bay and hit .295 with nine homers and 19 RBIs.

Mahtook joins a Detroit organization that traded centre fielder Cameron Maybin earlier this off-season.

Gose hit only .209 in 30 games with the Tigers last year. He was sent down to Triple-A Toledo in May, then was moved to Double-A Erie in July after he was in an altercation with his manager at Toledo.