DETROIT — The son of Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez has signed a minor league deal with the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers confirmed Wednesday that Pedro Martinez Jr., a 17-year-old third baseman from the Dominican Republic, signed with the franchise as part of the international signing period.

The elder Martinez won two Cy Young Awards with Boston and one with Montreal. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball