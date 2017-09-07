Top prospect Robles gets call from Nationals

The Washington Nationals have called up top outfield prospect Victor Robles from the Double-A Harrisburg Senators.

Robles is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline behind Yoan Moncada (Chicago White Sox), Amed Rosario (New York Mets) and Gleyber Torres (New York Yankees).

Right behind Robles is Toronto Blue Jays' blue-chipper Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

In 37 games with the Senators, Robles had three home runs and 17 RBI with a slash line of .289/.377/.495.

The 20-year-old spent the first 77 games of the season with the Potomac Nationals, hitting seven home runs and adding 33 RBI.