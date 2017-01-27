Craig Button TSN Director of Scouting Follow|Archive

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been full marks for their performance this season, clearly in the playoff race after finishing 30th in the NHL in 2015-16. The kids are alright and their play has been instrumental in the success of this team. The Leafs are top 10 in the NHL in goals for, power-play percentage, penalty-killing and save percentage. They have a 9-1-2 record in their last 12 road games after struggling early. The plan was clear for the Leafs’ organization with respect to building but the results at this point have validated what president Brendan Shanahan felt was the right path to success.



Below are the Maple Leafs’ individual player grades.



Three factors were considered in assigning grades: performance, results and expectations, as framed by age, previous performance and cap hit/contract average annual value (AAV). Skaters must have appeared in a minimum of 25 games and goalies, 15, to be graded.

Spotlight Player Grades: Auston Matthews (A+) is as advertised. A complete, elite centre, he has carried significant play for the Leafs and leads all rookies in goals. Mitch Marner (A+) entered training camp with questions about his ability to hold a spot in the NHL. That notion has been fully and completely dispelled. Frederik Andersen (A) struggled early in the season, but has been stellar since. His off-season acquisition has proven to be significant for the Leafs’ success.

Editor’s Note: Follow TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button at @CraigJButton and join the discussion on his Interim Report Cards.

Grading System

A Excellent

B Very Good

C Satisfactory

D Poor