John Tortorella has taken leave from the Columbus Blue Jackets for a family emergency and will not coach tonight's game against Nashville or at All-Star Weekend.

Tortorella was scheduled to coach the Metropolitan Division team in Los Angeles.

"Regrettably, there is a personal matter that requires my immediate attention that will force me to leave the team temporarily and miss the All-Star Game in Los Angeles," Tortorella said in a statement. "This decision was not made lightly as representing the Columbus Blue Jackets is something I am very proud of, but it is the right decision for my family and I. I appreciate the support of our organization and the National Hockey League and my hope is to be back with the team next week."

Columbus assistant coaches Brad Larsen and Brad Shaw will be behind the bench for the game against the Predators.