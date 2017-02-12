The NHL's March 1 Trade Deadline is fast approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell, and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Hurricanes Making Push for Duchene?

An unlikely candidate may be emerging in the trade rumours swirling around Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Duchene.

The Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch reported that according to league executives, the Carolina Hurricanes may be making the hardest push for the Avs' forward. However, any package for Duchene might have to include the Hurricanes' 20-year-old defenceman Noah Hanifan. According to Garrioch, Avs' General Manager Joe Sakic has stated that he is looking for a young, established defenceman like Hanifan, a high-end prospect and a first-round draft pick if the team is going to trade Duchene. However, with an asking price that high, Garrioch believes that it will have to come down before the March 1 deadline for Duchene to be traded.

Garrioch says the Nashville Predators may also be making a serious push for Duchene, with the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators also in the mix.

Hanzal Stirring Up Interest From the Wild?

Garrioch noted that Arizona Coyotes General Manager John Chayka was recently spotted in Minnesota for a Wild game, prompting speculation that the team could have interest in Coyotes' forward Martin Hanzal. The asking price remains high on Hanzal, with Chayka seeking two big pieces for the pending unrestricted free agent. According to Garrioch, a league insider said, "That price is going to have to come down or they're going to get stuck with him."

Waiting Game on Shattenkirk Continues

Everyone is still waiting to see what will happen to St. Louis Blues' defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk, who is the most coveted player leading up to this year's trade deadline. According to Garrioch, it is believed that the Blues gave an Eastern Conference team permission to speak to Shattenkirk's camp about three weeks ago. It has been speculated that the Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins have all reached out to the Blues so far for the 28-year-old blueliner. However, the Bruins may be out, says the Boston Globe's Fluto Shinzawa. According to Shinzawa, the team explored the possibility of trading for Shattenkirk before the 2016 draft, but it likely would've cost them two first-rounders and a roster player -- a price they weren't willing to pay. Shinzawa also believes that with the development of 2016 first-round pick defenceman Charlie McAvoy, and the Bruins' need to re-sign Shattenkirk in the offseason to keep him off the free agent market, there is less of a likelihood for Shattenkirk to end up in Boston.