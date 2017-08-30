Who to watch out for among Blue Jays September call-ups

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis got more bad news on Wednesday. His injured knee flared up on him during a rehab assignment and the Blue Jays have backed off, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.

Devon Travis' knee flared up on him and they've backed off his rehab program. He stayed back in Florida when team left Tampa. #BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 30, 2017

He stayed behind in Florida when the team left Tampa Bay. Travis has been out since June 4 with damaged cartilidge in his right knee.

Staying on the field has been a struggle for Travis during his short big-league career. He has only played in 50 games so far this season, following up on a 101-game season in 2016.

When he's on the field, there's no doubting the ability his bat has to produce. In 213 career games, he has an average of .292 and an OPS of nearly .800.