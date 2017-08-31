Major League Baseball's postseason roster deadline (11:59 p.m. ET) is fast approaching and TSN.ca is keeping tabs on all the rumours and rumblings from around the league as teams make one last push to improve their teams before rosters expand.

Verlander staying put?

Starting pitcher Justin Verlander appears to be staying in Detroit. While there is still a chance the former Cy Young winner gets dealt before the roster deadline Thursday, David Schoenfield of ESPN is reporting that the chances are "slim."

If he is headed anywhere, it could be to the Houston Astros or the Chicago Cubs. While the Astros are a team that has been connected to Verlander for weeks, Bruce Levine of CBS Chicago said Wednesday that the Cubs have been keeping in touch with the Tigers regarding Verlander. However, a move appears unlikely given the $56 million still left on Verlander's deal, plus a vesting option for 2020 at $22 million.

Cozart to remain with Reds

All-Star shortstop Zack Cozart was claimed by an unknown team and pulled back according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

sources: zack cozart was claimed/pulled back & will be staying w/ reds. (2 bad, this 1 contender coulda used him). https://t.co/3nuZqIJW7c — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 30, 2017

This means that Cozart will likely be staying with the Cincinnati Reds until at least the off-season.

So far this season, Cozart is hitting .309 with 17 home runs (a career high) and 48 RBI.

Kratz dealt to Yankees

The New York Yankees made a minor move Thursday, acquiring catcher Erik Kratz from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for cash considerations.

The @Yankees have acquired minor league C Erik Kratz from the Cleveland @Indians in exchange for cash considerations. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) August 31, 2017

Kratz has not appeared in the major leagues this season. Kratz was with the Blue Jays in 2014 for 34 games, hitting three home runs and adding 10 RBIs before being dealt to the Kansas City Royals.

Yankees catchers Austin Romine and Gary Sanchez are each appealing suspensions they received from last week's brawl with the Detroit Tigers. Kratz could provide depth should the Yankees need an extra body behind the plate.

Rays likely to keep assets

The Tampa Bay Rays sit at just 67-68 but have been on fire of late, winning seven of their last 10 games to vault themselves back into the Wild Card conversation at 3.5 games back.

Because of this, they will likely not look to sell at Thursday's deadline according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Source: Chances of #Rays selling today “unlikely.” Playoff odds 14.5%, per @Fangraphs, but run still possible, head-to-head matchups remain. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 31, 2017

Per Fangraphs, the Rays have a 14.5 per cent chance at the postseason. As Rosenthal notes, a number of head-to-head matchups remain, keeping the possibility open for a late surge in September.

Stanton deal "not realistic"

A Giancarlo Stanton trade seems hard to fathom given the $295 million left on his mammoth 10-year deal, but it's even more unlikely to happen before the winter.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, a Stanton trade is "not realistic" now, but may be by the start of the 2018 season. He notes that the Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers have all checked in on Stanton.

The 27-year-old went through waivers in mid-August.

While trades can happen up until the last day of the regular season, the deadline for a player to be on the active postseason roster is 11:59 p.m. ET.