– TSN’s first round coverage begins this Sunday, May 28 at 5 a.m. ET on TSN4

– Canada’s Sports Leader highlights Canadian stars Milos Raonic and Genie Bouchard with live multi-court coverage of the FRENCH OPEN

– TSN and TSN Digital properties deliver comprehensive coverage of multiple matches airing simultaneously

– FRENCH OPEN PRIMETIME wraps up all the action from Roland Garros every evening of the tournament

– RDS delivers live French-language coverage throughout the tournament, including live coverage of the men’s and women’s finals

TORONTO (May 25, 2017) – Live from the iconic red clay courts of Roland Garros for the 12th consecutive year, TSN serves up exclusive live coverage of the tennis season’s next Grand Slam – the 2017 FRENCH OPEN – one of the 60+ iconic championship events that live on TSN. In total the network’s five national feeds and digital properties deliver more than 500 hours of live multi-court coverage from the first round through the finals, kicking off this Sunday, May 28 at 5 a.m. ET on TSN4. A complete schedule for TSN’s FRENCH OPEN coverage is available online at TSN.ca.

With coverage hosted primarily by TSN’s Mark Roe with support from Kelcey Brade, TSN delivers simultaneous live coverage of multiple FRENCH OPEN matches, as well as post-match reports, analysis, press conferences, and highlights throughout the day. TSN’s Mark Masters is on-site in Paris to deliver reports from the tournament for SPORTSCENTRE, and contributes blog posts and web-exclusive one-on-one interviews for TSN.ca. Cabral “Cabbie” Richards rounds out the team, serving up an interview with Canadian tennis star and world #6-ranked player Milos Raonic.

Every evening of the tournament, fans can stay up-to-date on all the action from Roland Garros with TSN’s FRENCH OPEN PRIMETIME, a daily primetime wrap-up show featuring encore broadcasts and recaps of key matches.

TSN’s exclusive coverage follows Canadian stars Raonic and Genie Bouchard throughout the FRENCH OPEN. Raonic looks to continue a successful 2017 campaign after reaching the quarter-finals of the AUSTRALIAN OPEN and finals at the ATP ISTANBUL OPEN. Following a quarter-final finish at the WTA Madrid Open earlier this month, Bouchard looks to build on a resurgent 2017 campaign.

The women’s field is headlined by defending FRENCH OPEN champion Garbiñe Muguruza as well as the world #1-ranked and two-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber, 2015 US OPEN champion Roberta Vinci, and world #3-ranked Karolina Pliskova.

Defending FRENCH OPEN champion and world #2-ranked player Novak Djokovic returns to defend his men’s singles title at Roland Garros against a strong field that includes world #1-ranked player Andy Murray and 14-time Grand Slam winner and “King of Clay” Rafael Nadal. Nadal competes for a 10th career FRENCH OPEN title, having won the tournament nine out of the last 12 years (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014).

TSN subscribers can access live streaming and on-demand viewing of the network’s exclusive live coverage of the FRENCH OPEN via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO mobile app, with French-language coverage of the FRENCH OPEN available on RDS. TSN Digital platforms also feature an updated daily match schedule at TSN.ca/FrenchOpen, up-to-the-minute breaking news, highlights, recaps, and stats. Photos, videos, and viral content appear across TSN’s official social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

As Canada’s undisputed home of marquee tennis events, TSN delivers extensive court coverage throughout the season, with exclusive coverage of all four Grand Slam tournaments: the AUSTRALIAN OPEN, FRENCH OPEN, WIMBLEDON, and the US OPEN, as well as ATP World Tour 500 and ATP World Tour Masters 1000 events. TSN has broadcast live coverage of the FRENCH OPEN since 1985.