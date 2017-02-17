TORONTO – With a card highlighted by two powerhouse UFC® heavyweights and a slate of Canadian competitors, TSN heads to Halifax to deliver exclusive live coverage of the main card of UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs. BROWNE. TSN provides viewers with four consecutive hours of UFC action, highlighted by exclusive coverage of every main card bout, beginning this Sunday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on TSN5.

Headlining Sunday’s card is a matchup between two powerhouse heavyweights, #8-ranked Derrick Lewis and #9-ranked Travis Browne. Lewis (17-4-0, 1NC) is riding a five-fight win streak, while Browne (18-5-1) looks to rebound following back-to-back losses. In the co-main event, former welterweight champion Johnny Hendricks makes his middleweight debut against fellow former welterweight Hector Lombard.

Mississauga, Ont. middleweight Elias Theodorou (12-1-0) enters the Octagon® as the top-billed Canadian on Sunday’s card. He takes on Cezar Ferreira (12-5-0), who is coming off three consecutive UFC victories. Also on the main card is undefeated Halifax native Gavin Tucker (9-0-0), who competes in a featherweight bout against Sam Sicilia (15-7-0), while Woodbridge, Ont. lightweight Alessandro Ricci (10-4-0) matches up against Paul Felder (12-3-0).

Immediately following the event, fans can recap all the action with the UFC FIGHT NIGHT: POST FIGHT SHOW at 12 midnight ET / 9 p.m. PT on TSN5.

Live coverage of the preliminary card for UFC FIGHT NIGHT is available through Fight Network.

Coverage of UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs. BROWNE is available live and on demand to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app.