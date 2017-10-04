15m ago
TSN Hockey's Need To Know: Season Opening Statistics
TSN.ca Staff
Top 10: NHL plays from last season
Hockey is back.
With the first puck set to drop tonight for the start of the 2017-18 NHL season, check out TSN Hockey's stat pack below on season openers.
TEAM-BY-TEAM RECORDS IN SEASON OPENERS
GP, W-L-T/OT PTS, PTS%, GF-GA, 2017-18 OPENING GAME
Tampa Bay Lightning
24-15-7-2, 32, .667, 84-65, Friday, Oct. 6 at FLA
Colorado Avalanche
37-20-10-7, 47, .635, 141-110, Thursday, Oct. 5 at NYR
Ottawa Senators
24-12-6-6, 30, .625, 75-65, Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. WSH
Minnesota Wild
16-9-5-2, 20, .625, 46-32, Thursday, Oct. 5 at DET
Montreal Canadiens
99-52-30-17, 121, .611, 332-245, Thursday, Oct. 5 at BUF
Florida Panthers
23-12-7-4, 28, .609, 71-60, Friday, Oct. 6 at TBL
New Jersey Devils
42-21-12-9, 51, .607, 135-120, Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. COL
Edmonton Oilers
37-20-13-4, 44, .595, 113-107, Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. CGY
St. Louis Blues
49-25-16-8, 58, .592, 173-150, Wednesday, Oct. 4 at PIT
Nashville Predators
18-10-7-1, 21, .583, 47-45, Thursday, Oct. 5 at BOS
Vancouver Canucks
46-24-17-5, 53, .576, 151-139, Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. EDM
Arizona Coyotes
37-19-14-4, 42, .568, 126-111, Thursday, Oct. 5 at ANA
Buffalo Sabres
46-24-18-4, 52, .565, 140-129, Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. MTL
Dallas Stars
49-21-15-13, 55, .561, 164-148, Friday, Oct. 6 vs. VGK
Winnipeg Jets
17-9-7-1, 19, .559, 53-50, Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. TOR
Pittsburgh Penguins
49-23-20-6, 52, .531, 159-159, Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. STL
Philadelphia Flyers
49-22-19-8, 52, .531, 136-132, Wednesday, Oct. 4 at SJS
Chicago Blackhawks
90-38-33-19, 95, .528, 248-263, Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. PIT
Detroit Red Wings
90-40-36-14, 94, .522, 258-257, Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. MIN
San Jose Sharks
25-11-10-4, 26, .520, 79-75, Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. PHI
Boston Bruins
92-39-37-16, 94, .511, 265-268, Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. NSH
New York Rangers
90-38-38-14, 90, .500, 256-253, Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. COL
Los Angeles Kings
49-20-20-9, 49, .500, 136-147, Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. PHI
Washington Capitals
42-19-19-4, 42, .500, 142-145, Thursday, Oct. 5 at OTT
Toronto Maple Leafs
99-38-43-18, 94, .475, 291-296, Wednesday, Oct. 4 at WPG
Columbus Blue Jackets
16-6-8-2, 14, .438, 41-45, Friday, Oct. 6 vs. NYI
Calgary Flames
44-12-21-11, 35, .398, 139-158, Wednesday, Oct. 4 at EDM
New York Islanders
44-11-22-11, 33, .375, 118-145, Friday, Oct. 6 at CBJ
Carolina Hurricanes
37-8-20-9, 25, .338, 93-133, Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. MIN
Anaheim Ducks
23-5-18-0, 10, .217, 46-82, Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. ARI
ACTIVE HEAD COACHES’ RECORDS IN SEASON OPENERS
W-L-T/OT, PTS%
Guy Boucher (OTT)
4-4-0-0, 1.000
Bruce Cassidy (BOS)
2-2-0-0, 1.000
Jared Bednar (COL)
1-1-0-0, 1.000
Mike Yeo (STL)
5-4-0-1, .900
Todd McLellan (EDM)
9-7-2-0, .778
Ken Hitchcock (DAL)
18-12-3-3, .750
Jon Cooper (TBL)
4-3-1-0, .750
Dave Hakstol (PHI)
2-1-0-1, .750
Glen Gulutzan (CGY)
3-2-1-0, .667
John Stevens (LAK)
3-2-1-0, .667
Peter Laviolette (NSH)
13-7-4-2, .615
Gerard Gallant (VGK)
5-2-1-2, .600
Peter DeBoer (SJS)
9-5-4-0, .556
John Tortorella (CBJ)
12-6-5-1, .542
Claude Julien (MTL)
13-7-6-0, .538
Mike Babcock (TOR)
14-7-6-1, .536
Paul Maurice (WPG)
16-7-6-3, .531
Barry Trotz (WSH)
18-8-7-3, .528
Alain Vigneault (NYR)
15-6-6-3, .500
Mike Sullivan (PIT)
3-1-1-1, .500
Jeff Blashill (DET)
2-1-1-0, .500
Joel Quenneville (CHI)
18-4-8-6, .389
Randy Carlyle (ANA)
11-4-7-0, .364
Bruce Boudreau (MIN)
9-3-6-0, .333
John Hynes (NJD)
2-0-1-1, .250
Bill Peters (CAR)
3-0-2-1, .167
Rick Tocchet (ARI)
1-0-1-0, .000
Bob Boughner (FLA)
-- -- -- -- --
Travis Green (VAN)
-- -- -- -- --
Phil Housley (BUF)
-- -- -- -- --
Doug Weight (NYI)
-- -- -- -- --
LONGEST WINNING STREAKS IN SEASON OPENERS, NHL HISTORY
9 - 1978-86 St. Louis Blues, 1953-61 Montreal Canadiens
8 - 1981-88 Quebec Nordiques, 1947-54 Detroit Red Wings, 1987-94 Boston Bruins
Active Streaks:
7 - 2010-16 San Jose Sharks
4 - 2013-16 Winnipeg Jets
LONGEST POINT STREAKS IN SEASON OPENERS, NHL HISTORY
17 - 1963-79 Montreal Canadiens (13-0-4)
15 - 1940-54 Detroit Red Wings (14-0-1)
12 - 1987-98 Boston Bruins (9-0-3)
10 - 1996-06 Dallas Stars (7-0-3)
9 - 1989-97 New Jersey Devils (7-0-2), 1980-88 Quebec Nordiques (8-0-1), 1953-61 Montreal Canadiens (9-0-0), 1994-02 Los Angeles Kings (6-0-3), 1978-86 St. Louis Blues (9-0-0)
Active Streaks:
7 - 2010-16 San Jose Sharks (7-0-0)
6 - 2011-16 Florida Panthers (5-0-1)
LONGEST WINLESS STREAKS IN SEASON OPENERS, NHL HISTORY
12 - 1982-93 Detroit Red Wings (0-8-4)
10 - 1997-07 St. Louis Blues (0-6-4)
8 - 1945-52 Toronto Maple Leafs (0-4-4), 1987-94 Hartford Whalers (0-6-2), 1939-46 Boston Bruins (0-5-3)
Active Streaks:
7 - 2010-16 Calgary Flames (0-6-1)
6 - 2011-16 Carolina Hurricanes (0-4-2)
LONGEST LOSING STREAKS IN SEASON OPENERS, NHL HISTORY
7 - 1993-99 Anaheim Ducks (0-7-0), 1972-78 Minnesota North Stars (0-7-0), 1999-05 Pittsburgh Penguins (0-6-0), 2002-08 Calgary Flames (0-6-0), 1949-54 New York Rangers (0-6-0)
Active Streaks:
4 - 2013-16 Buffalo Sabres (0-4-0), 2013-16 Anaheim Ducks (0-4-0)
3 - 2014-16 Los Angeles Kings (0-3-0), 2014-16 Calgary Flames (0-3-0)
FASTEST GOALS FROM START OF A SEASON OPENER, NHL HISTORY
10/11/1986, MNS 4 at QUE 4, Kent Nilsson 0:10
10/7/1981, WSH 3 at BUF 5, Ryan Walter 0:12
10/31/1943, CHI 1 vs. TOR 4, Bill Mosienko 0:13
10/7/1981, CHI 5 vs. PIT 5, Denis Savard 0:13
10/30/1943, TOR 5 vs. NYR 2, Gus Bodnar 0:15
10/4/1991, CGY 9 vs. EDM 2, Theo Fleury 0:16
10/10/1974, BUF 9 vs. BOS 5, Danny Gare 0:18
10/10/1973, STL 1 at CGS 2, Lou Angotti 0:20
10/5/1989, BUF 4 vs. QUE 3, Alexander Mogilny 0:20
MOST GOALS IN A SEASON OPENER, NHL HISTORY
12/19/1917, MTL 7 at SEN 4, Joe Malone 5
12/19/1917, MWN 10 vs. TAN 9, Harry Hyland 5
12/16/1922, TSP 7 vs. MTL 2, Babe Dye 5
12/19/1917, TAN 9 at MWN 10, Reg Noble 4
10/6/1976, VAN 5 at PIT 9, Rick Blight 4
10/8/1987, VAN 8 vs. STL 2, Greg Adams 4
10/7/1992, TBL 7 vs. CHI 3, Chris Kontos 4
10/12/2016, TOR 4 at OTT 5, Auston Matthews 4
Active Players w/ 3+ Goals in a Season Opener:
10/12/2016, TOR 4 at OTT 5, Auston Matthews 4
10/3/2007, COL 4 vs. DAL 3, Paul Stastny 3
10/9/2010, NYR 6 at BUF 3, Derek Stepan 3
10/1/2013, WSH 4 at CHI 6, Mikhail Grabovski 3
10/3/2013, PHX 4 vs. NYR 1, Radim Vrbata 3
10/9/2014, ANA 4 at PIT 6, Corey Perry 3
10/9/2015, DET 4 vs. TOR 0, Justin Abdelkader 3
10/8/2015, MIN 5 at COL 4, Zach Parise 3
10/15/2016, COL 6 vs. DAL 5, Joe Colborne 3
MOST ASSISTS IN A SEASON OPENER, NHL HISTORY
10/10/1985, NJD 6 at PHI 5, Greg Adams 5
10/5/1990, PIT 7 at WSH 4, John Cullen 5
Last Player w/ 4+ Assists in a Season Opener:
10/5/2006, PHX 6 vs. NYI 3, Steve Reinprecht 4
MOST POINTS IN A SEASON OPENER, NHL HISTORY
10/5/1990, PIT 7 at WSH 4, Kevin Stevens 2-4—6
12/19/1917, MTL 7 at SEN 4, Joe Malone 5-0—5
12/19/1917, MWN 10 vs. TAN 9, Harry Hyland 5-0—5
12/16/1922, TSP 7 vs. MTL 2, Babe Dye 5-0—5
10/7/1955, NYR 7 at CHI 4, Andy Bathgate 1-4—5
10/10/1973, BOS 6 vs. VAN 4, Phil Esposito 3-2—5
10/10/1974, BUF 9 vs BOS 5, Gilbert Perreault 3-2—5
10/4/1983, QUE 7 vs. NYI 3, Michel Goulet 1-4—5
10/10/1985, NJD 6 at PHI 5, Greg Adams 0-5—5
10/9/1986, TOR 7 vs. MTL 4, Tom Fergus 3-2—5
10/5/1990, PIT 7 at WSH 4, John Cullen 0-5—5
10/5/2006, PHX 6 vs. NYI 3, Steve Reinprecht 1-4—5
1/20/2013, BUF 5 vs. PHI 2, Thomas Vanek 2-3—5
10/13/2016, BOS 6 at CBJ 3, Brad Marchand 2-3—5
MOST CAREER POINTS IN SEASON OPENERS, NHL HISTORY
Jaromir Jagr, 23 GP, 13-26—39
Ray Bourque, 21 GP, 9-21—30
Joe Sakic, 20 GP, 11-16—27
Wayne Gretzky, 19 GP, 9-18—27
Michel Goulet, 13 GP, 14-11—25
Phil Esposito, 16 GP, 11-14—25
Al MacInnis, 20 GP, 8-17—25
Gordie Howe, 25 GP, 8-17—25
Adam Oates, 17 GP, 1-24—25
Dale Hunter, 18 GP, 5-19—24