Hockey is back.

With the first puck set to drop tonight for the start of the 2017-18 NHL season, check out TSN Hockey's stat pack below on season openers.



TEAM-BY-TEAM RECORDS IN SEASON OPENERS

GP, W-L-T/OT PTS, PTS%, GF-GA, 2017-18 OPENING GAME

Tampa Bay Lightning

24-15-7-2, 32, .667, 84-65, Friday, Oct. 6 at FLA

Colorado Avalanche

37-20-10-7, 47, .635, 141-110, Thursday, Oct. 5 at NYR

Ottawa Senators

24-12-6-6, 30, .625, 75-65, Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. WSH

Minnesota Wild

16-9-5-2, 20, .625, 46-32, Thursday, Oct. 5 at DET

Montreal Canadiens

99-52-30-17, 121, .611, 332-245, Thursday, Oct. 5 at BUF

Florida Panthers

23-12-7-4, 28, .609, 71-60, Friday, Oct. 6 at TBL

New Jersey Devils

42-21-12-9, 51, .607, 135-120, Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. COL

Edmonton Oilers

37-20-13-4, 44, .595, 113-107, Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. CGY

St. Louis Blues

49-25-16-8, 58, .592, 173-150, Wednesday, Oct. 4 at PIT

Nashville Predators

18-10-7-1, 21, .583, 47-45, Thursday, Oct. 5 at BOS

Vancouver Canucks

46-24-17-5, 53, .576, 151-139, Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. EDM

Arizona Coyotes

37-19-14-4, 42, .568, 126-111, Thursday, Oct. 5 at ANA

Buffalo Sabres

46-24-18-4, 52, .565, 140-129, Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. MTL

Dallas Stars

49-21-15-13, 55, .561, 164-148, Friday, Oct. 6 vs. VGK

Winnipeg Jets

17-9-7-1, 19, .559, 53-50, Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. TOR

Pittsburgh Penguins

49-23-20-6, 52, .531, 159-159, Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. STL

Philadelphia Flyers

49-22-19-8, 52, .531, 136-132, Wednesday, Oct. 4 at SJS

Chicago Blackhawks

90-38-33-19, 95, .528, 248-263, Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. PIT

Detroit Red Wings

90-40-36-14, 94, .522, 258-257, Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. MIN

San Jose Sharks

25-11-10-4, 26, .520, 79-75, Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. PHI

Boston Bruins

92-39-37-16, 94, .511, 265-268, Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. NSH

New York Rangers

90-38-38-14, 90, .500, 256-253, Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. COL

Los Angeles Kings

49-20-20-9, 49, .500, 136-147, Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. PHI

Washington Capitals

42-19-19-4, 42, .500, 142-145, Thursday, Oct. 5 at OTT

Toronto Maple Leafs

99-38-43-18, 94, .475, 291-296, Wednesday, Oct. 4 at WPG

Columbus Blue Jackets

16-6-8-2, 14, .438, 41-45, Friday, Oct. 6 vs. NYI

Calgary Flames

44-12-21-11, 35, .398, 139-158, Wednesday, Oct. 4 at EDM

New York Islanders

44-11-22-11, 33, .375, 118-145, Friday, Oct. 6 at CBJ

Carolina Hurricanes

37-8-20-9, 25, .338, 93-133, Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. MIN

Anaheim Ducks

23-5-18-0, 10, .217, 46-82, Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. ARI



ACTIVE HEAD COACHES’ RECORDS IN SEASON OPENERS

W-L-T/OT, PTS%

Guy Boucher (OTT)

4-4-0-0, 1.000

Bruce Cassidy (BOS)

2-2-0-0, 1.000

Jared Bednar (COL)

1-1-0-0, 1.000

Mike Yeo (STL)

5-4-0-1, .900

Todd McLellan (EDM)

9-7-2-0, .778

Ken Hitchcock (DAL)

18-12-3-3, .750

Jon Cooper (TBL)

4-3-1-0, .750

Dave Hakstol (PHI)

2-1-0-1, .750

Glen Gulutzan (CGY)

3-2-1-0, .667

John Stevens (LAK)

3-2-1-0, .667

Peter Laviolette (NSH)

13-7-4-2, .615

Gerard Gallant (VGK)

5-2-1-2, .600

Peter DeBoer (SJS)

9-5-4-0, .556

John Tortorella (CBJ)

12-6-5-1, .542

Claude Julien (MTL)

13-7-6-0, .538

Mike Babcock (TOR)

14-7-6-1, .536

Paul Maurice (WPG)

16-7-6-3, .531

Barry Trotz (WSH)

18-8-7-3, .528

Alain Vigneault (NYR)

15-6-6-3, .500

Mike Sullivan (PIT)

3-1-1-1, .500

Jeff Blashill (DET)

2-1-1-0, .500

Joel Quenneville (CHI)

18-4-8-6, .389

Randy Carlyle (ANA)

11-4-7-0, .364

Bruce Boudreau (MIN)

9-3-6-0, .333

John Hynes (NJD)

2-0-1-1, .250

Bill Peters (CAR)

3-0-2-1, .167

Rick Tocchet (ARI)

1-0-1-0, .000

Bob Boughner (FLA)

-- -- -- -- --

Travis Green (VAN)

-- -- -- -- --

Phil Housley (BUF)

-- -- -- -- --

Doug Weight (NYI)

-- -- -- -- --

NHL Season Preview: Maurice on what's needed for Jets to take next step Jets coach Paul Maurice talks about the challenge of making the playoffs in the trough Central Division. Maurice also says that in order to get to the post-season, they need better goaltending, and not take as many penalties.



LONGEST WINNING STREAKS IN SEASON OPENERS, NHL HISTORY

9 - 1978-86 St. Louis Blues, 1953-61 Montreal Canadiens

8 - 1981-88 Quebec Nordiques, 1947-54 Detroit Red Wings, 1987-94 Boston Bruins

Active Streaks:

7 - 2010-16 San Jose Sharks

4 - 2013-16 Winnipeg Jets

LONGEST POINT STREAKS IN SEASON OPENERS, NHL HISTORY

17 - 1963-79 Montreal Canadiens (13-0-4)

15 - 1940-54 Detroit Red Wings (14-0-1)

12 - 1987-98 Boston Bruins (9-0-3)

10 - 1996-06 Dallas Stars (7-0-3)

9 - 1989-97 New Jersey Devils (7-0-2), 1980-88 Quebec Nordiques (8-0-1), 1953-61 Montreal Canadiens (9-0-0), 1994-02 Los Angeles Kings (6-0-3), 1978-86 St. Louis Blues (9-0-0)

Active Streaks:

7 - 2010-16 San Jose Sharks (7-0-0)

6 - 2011-16 Florida Panthers (5-0-1)

LONGEST WINLESS STREAKS IN SEASON OPENERS, NHL HISTORY

12 - 1982-93 Detroit Red Wings (0-8-4)

10 - 1997-07 St. Louis Blues (0-6-4)

8 - 1945-52 Toronto Maple Leafs (0-4-4), 1987-94 Hartford Whalers (0-6-2), 1939-46 Boston Bruins (0-5-3)

Active Streaks:

7 - 2010-16 Calgary Flames (0-6-1)

6 - 2011-16 Carolina Hurricanes (0-4-2)

LONGEST LOSING STREAKS IN SEASON OPENERS, NHL HISTORY

7 - 1993-99 Anaheim Ducks (0-7-0), 1972-78 Minnesota North Stars (0-7-0), 1999-05 Pittsburgh Penguins (0-6-0), 2002-08 Calgary Flames (0-6-0), 1949-54 New York Rangers (0-6-0)

Active Streaks:

4 - 2013-16 Buffalo Sabres (0-4-0), 2013-16 Anaheim Ducks (0-4-0)

3 - 2014-16 Los Angeles Kings (0-3-0), 2014-16 Calgary Flames (0-3-0)

FASTEST GOALS FROM START OF A SEASON OPENER, NHL HISTORY

10/11/1986, MNS 4 at QUE 4, Kent Nilsson 0:10

10/7/1981, WSH 3 at BUF 5, Ryan Walter 0:12

10/31/1943, CHI 1 vs. TOR 4, Bill Mosienko 0:13

10/7/1981, CHI 5 vs. PIT 5, Denis Savard 0:13

10/30/1943, TOR 5 vs. NYR 2, Gus Bodnar 0:15

10/4/1991, CGY 9 vs. EDM 2, Theo Fleury 0:16

10/10/1974, BUF 9 vs. BOS 5, Danny Gare 0:18

10/10/1973, STL 1 at CGS 2, Lou Angotti 0:20

10/5/1989, BUF 4 vs. QUE 3, Alexander Mogilny 0:20

NHL Season Preview: Matthews talks tattoos, bandannas and dinner Auston Matthews speaks to James Duthie about tattoos, bandannas, and how his popularity affects his life in Toronto. The Leafs sophomore also shares his thoughts on the expectations on the team.

MOST GOALS IN A SEASON OPENER, NHL HISTORY

12/19/1917, MTL 7 at SEN 4, Joe Malone 5

12/19/1917, MWN 10 vs. TAN 9, Harry Hyland 5

12/16/1922, TSP 7 vs. MTL 2, Babe Dye 5

12/19/1917, TAN 9 at MWN 10, Reg Noble 4

10/6/1976, VAN 5 at PIT 9, Rick Blight 4

10/8/1987, VAN 8 vs. STL 2, Greg Adams 4

10/7/1992, TBL 7 vs. CHI 3, Chris Kontos 4

10/12/2016, TOR 4 at OTT 5, Auston Matthews 4

Active Players w/ 3+ Goals in a Season Opener:

10/12/2016, TOR 4 at OTT 5, Auston Matthews 4

10/3/2007, COL 4 vs. DAL 3, Paul Stastny 3

10/9/2010, NYR 6 at BUF 3, Derek Stepan 3

10/1/2013, WSH 4 at CHI 6, Mikhail Grabovski 3

10/3/2013, PHX 4 vs. NYR 1, Radim Vrbata 3

10/9/2014, ANA 4 at PIT 6, Corey Perry 3

10/9/2015, DET 4 vs. TOR 0, Justin Abdelkader 3

10/8/2015, MIN 5 at COL 4, Zach Parise 3

10/15/2016, COL 6 vs. DAL 5, Joe Colborne 3

MOST ASSISTS IN A SEASON OPENER, NHL HISTORY

10/10/1985, NJD 6 at PHI 5, Greg Adams 5

10/5/1990, PIT 7 at WSH 4, John Cullen 5

Last Player w/ 4+ Assists in a Season Opener:

10/5/2006, PHX 6 vs. NYI 3, Steve Reinprecht 4

MOST POINTS IN A SEASON OPENER, NHL HISTORY

10/5/1990, PIT 7 at WSH 4, Kevin Stevens 2-4—6

12/19/1917, MTL 7 at SEN 4, Joe Malone 5-0—5

12/19/1917, MWN 10 vs. TAN 9, Harry Hyland 5-0—5

12/16/1922, TSP 7 vs. MTL 2, Babe Dye 5-0—5

10/7/1955, NYR 7 at CHI 4, Andy Bathgate 1-4—5

10/10/1973, BOS 6 vs. VAN 4, Phil Esposito 3-2—5

10/10/1974, BUF 9 vs BOS 5, Gilbert Perreault 3-2—5

10/4/1983, QUE 7 vs. NYI 3, Michel Goulet 1-4—5

10/10/1985, NJD 6 at PHI 5, Greg Adams 0-5—5

10/9/1986, TOR 7 vs. MTL 4, Tom Fergus 3-2—5

10/5/1990, PIT 7 at WSH 4, John Cullen 0-5—5

10/5/2006, PHX 6 vs. NYI 3, Steve Reinprecht 1-4—5

1/20/2013, BUF 5 vs. PHI 2, Thomas Vanek 2-3—5

10/13/2016, BOS 6 at CBJ 3, Brad Marchand 2-3—5

MOST CAREER POINTS IN SEASON OPENERS, NHL HISTORY

Jaromir Jagr, 23 GP, 13-26—39

Ray Bourque, 21 GP, 9-21—30

Joe Sakic, 20 GP, 11-16—27

Wayne Gretzky, 19 GP, 9-18—27

Michel Goulet, 13 GP, 14-11—25

Phil Esposito, 16 GP, 11-14—25

Al MacInnis, 20 GP, 8-17—25

Gordie Howe, 25 GP, 8-17—25

Adam Oates, 17 GP, 1-24—25

Dale Hunter, 18 GP, 5-19—24