Hockey is back.

With the first puck set to drop tonight for the start of the 2017-18 NHL season, check out TSN Hockey's stat pack below on season openers.


TEAM-BY-TEAM RECORDS IN SEASON OPENERS
GP, W-L-T/OT PTS, PTS%, GF-GA, 2017-18 OPENING GAME

Tampa Bay Lightning 
24-15-7-2, 32, .667, 84-65, Friday, Oct. 6 at FLA

Colorado Avalanche 
37-20-10-7, 47, .635, 141-110, Thursday, Oct. 5 at NYR

Ottawa Senators 
24-12-6-6, 30, .625, 75-65, Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. WSH

Minnesota Wild 
16-9-5-2, 20, .625, 46-32, Thursday, Oct. 5 at DET

Montreal Canadiens 
99-52-30-17, 121, .611, 332-245, Thursday, Oct. 5 at BUF

Florida Panthers 
23-12-7-4, 28, .609, 71-60, Friday, Oct. 6 at TBL

New Jersey Devils
42-21-12-9, 51, .607, 135-120, Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. COL

Edmonton Oilers 
37-20-13-4, 44, .595, 113-107, Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. CGY

St. Louis Blues 
49-25-16-8, 58, .592, 173-150, Wednesday, Oct. 4 at PIT

Nashville Predators
18-10-7-1, 21, .583, 47-45, Thursday, Oct. 5 at BOS

Vancouver Canucks
46-24-17-5, 53, .576, 151-139, Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. EDM

Arizona Coyotes
37-19-14-4, 42, .568, 126-111, Thursday, Oct. 5 at ANA

Buffalo Sabres 
46-24-18-4, 52, .565, 140-129, Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. MTL

Dallas Stars 
49-21-15-13, 55, .561, 164-148, Friday, Oct. 6 vs. VGK

Winnipeg Jets 
17-9-7-1, 19, .559, 53-50, Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. TOR

Pittsburgh Penguins 
49-23-20-6, 52, .531, 159-159, Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. STL

Philadelphia Flyers 
49-22-19-8, 52, .531, 136-132, Wednesday, Oct. 4 at SJS

Chicago Blackhawks 
90-38-33-19, 95, .528, 248-263, Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. PIT

Detroit Red Wings 
90-40-36-14, 94, .522, 258-257, Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. MIN

San Jose Sharks 
25-11-10-4, 26, .520, 79-75, Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. PHI

Boston Bruins 
92-39-37-16, 94, .511, 265-268, Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. NSH

New York Rangers 
90-38-38-14, 90, .500, 256-253, Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. COL

Los Angeles Kings 
49-20-20-9, 49, .500, 136-147, Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. PHI

Washington Capitals 
42-19-19-4, 42, .500, 142-145, Thursday, Oct. 5 at OTT

Toronto Maple Leafs
99-38-43-18, 94, .475, 291-296, Wednesday, Oct. 4 at WPG

Columbus Blue Jackets
16-6-8-2, 14, .438, 41-45, Friday, Oct. 6 vs. NYI

Calgary Flames 
44-12-21-11, 35, .398, 139-158, Wednesday, Oct. 4 at EDM

New York Islanders 
44-11-22-11, 33, .375, 118-145, Friday, Oct. 6 at CBJ

Carolina Hurricanes 
37-8-20-9, 25, .338, 93-133, Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. MIN

Anaheim Ducks 
23-5-18-0, 10, .217, 46-82, Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. ARI


ACTIVE HEAD COACHES’ RECORDS IN SEASON OPENERS
W-L-T/OT, PTS%

Guy Boucher (OTT) 
4-4-0-0, 1.000

Bruce Cassidy (BOS) 
2-2-0-0, 1.000

Jared Bednar (COL) 
1-1-0-0, 1.000

Mike Yeo (STL) 
5-4-0-1, .900

Todd McLellan (EDM)
9-7-2-0, .778

Ken Hitchcock (DAL) 
18-12-3-3, .750

Jon Cooper (TBL) 
4-3-1-0, .750

Dave Hakstol (PHI) 
2-1-0-1, .750

Glen Gulutzan (CGY)
3-2-1-0, .667

John Stevens (LAK)
3-2-1-0, .667

Peter Laviolette (NSH)
13-7-4-2, .615

Gerard Gallant (VGK)
5-2-1-2, .600

Peter DeBoer (SJS)
9-5-4-0, .556

John Tortorella (CBJ)
12-6-5-1, .542

Claude Julien (MTL)
13-7-6-0, .538

Mike Babcock (TOR)
14-7-6-1, .536

Paul Maurice (WPG) 
16-7-6-3, .531

Barry Trotz (WSH)
18-8-7-3, .528

Alain Vigneault (NYR)
15-6-6-3, .500

Mike Sullivan (PIT)
3-1-1-1, .500

Jeff Blashill (DET)
2-1-1-0, .500

Joel Quenneville (CHI)
18-4-8-6, .389

Randy Carlyle (ANA) 
11-4-7-0, .364

Bruce Boudreau (MIN)
9-3-6-0, .333

John Hynes (NJD)
2-0-1-1, .250

Bill Peters (CAR)
3-0-2-1, .167

Rick Tocchet (ARI)
1-0-1-0, .000

Bob Boughner (FLA)
-- -- -- -- --

Travis Green (VAN)
-- -- -- -- --

Phil Housley (BUF)
-- -- -- -- --

Doug Weight (NYI)
-- -- -- -- --

NHL Season Preview: Maurice on what's needed for Jets to take next step

Jets coach Paul Maurice talks about the challenge of making the playoffs in the trough Central Division. Maurice also says that in order to get to the post-season, they need better goaltending, and not take as many penalties.


LONGEST WINNING STREAKS IN SEASON OPENERS, NHL HISTORY

9 - 1978-86 St. Louis Blues, 1953-61 Montreal Canadiens
8 - 1981-88 Quebec Nordiques, 1947-54 Detroit Red Wings, 1987-94 Boston Bruins

Active Streaks:

7 - 2010-16 San Jose Sharks
4 - 2013-16 Winnipeg Jets

LONGEST POINT STREAKS IN SEASON OPENERS, NHL HISTORY

17 - 1963-79 Montreal Canadiens (13-0-4)
15 - 1940-54 Detroit Red Wings (14-0-1)
12 - 1987-98 Boston Bruins (9-0-3)
10 - 1996-06 Dallas Stars (7-0-3)
9 - 1989-97 New Jersey Devils (7-0-2), 1980-88 Quebec Nordiques (8-0-1), 1953-61 Montreal Canadiens (9-0-0), 1994-02 Los Angeles Kings (6-0-3), 1978-86 St. Louis Blues (9-0-0)

Active Streaks:

7 - 2010-16 San Jose Sharks (7-0-0)
6 - 2011-16 Florida Panthers (5-0-1)

LONGEST WINLESS STREAKS IN SEASON OPENERS, NHL HISTORY

12 - 1982-93 Detroit Red Wings (0-8-4)
10 - 1997-07 St. Louis Blues (0-6-4)
8 - 1945-52 Toronto Maple Leafs (0-4-4), 1987-94 Hartford Whalers (0-6-2), 1939-46 Boston Bruins (0-5-3)

Active Streaks:

7 - 2010-16 Calgary Flames (0-6-1)
6 - 2011-16 Carolina Hurricanes (0-4-2)

LONGEST LOSING STREAKS IN SEASON OPENERS, NHL HISTORY

7 - 1993-99 Anaheim Ducks (0-7-0), 1972-78 Minnesota North Stars (0-7-0), 1999-05 Pittsburgh Penguins (0-6-0), 2002-08 Calgary Flames (0-6-0), 1949-54 New York Rangers (0-6-0)

Active Streaks:
4 - 2013-16 Buffalo Sabres (0-4-0), 2013-16 Anaheim Ducks (0-4-0)
3 - 2014-16 Los Angeles Kings (0-3-0), 2014-16 Calgary Flames (0-3-0)

FASTEST GOALS FROM START OF A SEASON OPENER, NHL HISTORY

10/11/1986, MNS 4 at QUE 4, Kent Nilsson 0:10
10/7/1981, WSH 3 at BUF 5, Ryan Walter 0:12
10/31/1943, CHI 1 vs. TOR 4, Bill Mosienko 0:13
10/7/1981, CHI 5 vs. PIT 5, Denis Savard 0:13
10/30/1943, TOR 5 vs. NYR 2, Gus Bodnar 0:15
10/4/1991, CGY 9 vs. EDM 2, Theo Fleury 0:16
10/10/1974, BUF 9 vs. BOS 5, Danny Gare 0:18
10/10/1973, STL 1 at CGS 2, Lou Angotti 0:20
10/5/1989, BUF 4 vs. QUE 3, Alexander Mogilny 0:20

 

NHL Season Preview: Matthews talks tattoos, bandannas and dinner

Auston Matthews speaks to James Duthie about tattoos, bandannas, and how his popularity affects his life in Toronto. The Leafs sophomore also shares his thoughts on the expectations on the team.

MOST GOALS IN A SEASON OPENER, NHL HISTORY

12/19/1917, MTL 7 at SEN 4, Joe Malone 5
12/19/1917, MWN 10 vs. TAN 9, Harry Hyland 5
12/16/1922, TSP 7 vs. MTL 2, Babe Dye 5
12/19/1917, TAN 9 at MWN 10, Reg Noble 4
10/6/1976, VAN 5 at PIT 9, Rick Blight 4
10/8/1987, VAN 8 vs. STL 2, Greg Adams 4
10/7/1992, TBL 7 vs. CHI 3, Chris Kontos 4
10/12/2016, TOR 4 at OTT 5, Auston Matthews 4

Active Players w/ 3+ Goals in a Season Opener:

10/12/2016, TOR 4 at OTT 5, Auston Matthews 4
10/3/2007, COL 4 vs. DAL 3, Paul Stastny 3
10/9/2010, NYR 6 at BUF 3, Derek Stepan 3
10/1/2013, WSH 4 at CHI 6, Mikhail Grabovski 3
10/3/2013, PHX 4 vs. NYR 1, Radim Vrbata 3
10/9/2014, ANA 4 at PIT 6, Corey Perry 3
10/9/2015, DET 4 vs. TOR 0, Justin Abdelkader 3
10/8/2015, MIN 5 at COL 4, Zach Parise 3
10/15/2016, COL 6 vs. DAL 5, Joe Colborne 3

MOST ASSISTS IN A SEASON OPENER, NHL HISTORY

10/10/1985, NJD 6 at PHI 5, Greg Adams 5
10/5/1990, PIT 7 at WSH 4, John Cullen 5

Last Player w/ 4+ Assists in a Season Opener:

10/5/2006, PHX 6 vs. NYI 3, Steve Reinprecht 4

MOST POINTS IN A SEASON OPENER, NHL HISTORY

10/5/1990, PIT 7 at WSH 4, Kevin Stevens 2-4—6
12/19/1917, MTL 7 at SEN 4, Joe Malone 5-0—5
12/19/1917, MWN 10 vs. TAN 9, Harry Hyland 5-0—5
12/16/1922, TSP 7 vs. MTL 2, Babe Dye 5-0—5
10/7/1955, NYR 7 at CHI 4, Andy Bathgate 1-4—5
10/10/1973, BOS 6 vs. VAN 4, Phil Esposito 3-2—5
10/10/1974, BUF 9 vs BOS 5, Gilbert Perreault 3-2—5
10/4/1983, QUE 7 vs. NYI 3, Michel Goulet 1-4—5
10/10/1985, NJD 6 at PHI 5, Greg Adams 0-5—5
10/9/1986, TOR 7 vs. MTL 4, Tom Fergus 3-2—5
10/5/1990, PIT 7 at WSH 4, John Cullen 0-5—5
10/5/2006, PHX 6 vs. NYI 3, Steve Reinprecht 1-4—5
1/20/2013, BUF 5 vs. PHI 2, Thomas Vanek 2-3—5
10/13/2016, BOS 6 at CBJ 3, Brad Marchand 2-3—5

MOST CAREER POINTS IN SEASON OPENERS, NHL HISTORY

Jaromir Jagr, 23 GP, 13-26—39
Ray Bourque, 21 GP, 9-21—30
Joe Sakic, 20 GP, 11-16—27
Wayne Gretzky, 19 GP, 9-18—27
Michel Goulet, 13 GP, 14-11—25
Phil Esposito, 16 GP, 11-14—25
Al MacInnis, 20 GP, 8-17—25
Gordie Howe, 25 GP, 8-17—25
Adam Oates, 17 GP, 1-24—25
Dale Hunter, 18 GP, 5-19—24