Following the relaunch of THE REPORTERS in September to a half-hour radio and TV format, host Dave Hodge and TSN have decided to conclude the long-running series after 15 years.

Launched in 2002, the live roundtable sports show debated the most interesting, controversial, and talked-about issues and topics in the world of sports from a uniquely Canadian perspective, and featured panellists Steve Simmons and Bruce Arthur.

“We’re incredibly proud of this insightful and outspoken group, and it’s been a true pleasure to bring their opinions to TSN viewers and listeners,” said Mark Milliere, Senior Vice-President and General Manager, TSN. “Thank you to Dave, Steve, and Bruce, as well as Michael Farber for their incredible work and for sharing their viewpoints each week. Dave has been a fantastic leader of this show, and along with the strong roster of panellists created a compelling platform for sports discussion and debate.”