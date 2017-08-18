MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have recalled catcher Mitch Garver from Triple-A Rochester and placed outfielder Robbie Grossman on the 10-day disabled list with a broken left thumb.

Garver, who also has played first base and left field for the Red Wings, joined the Twins on Friday. He ranks second in the International League with a .928 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and is batting .291 with 29 doubles, 17 home runs and 45 RBIs in 88 games.

Garver, a ninth-round pick in 2013 out of New Mexico, will be the 11th player for the Twins this season to make his major league debut. He will be the 48th player they have used in 2017.

Grossman is expected to miss at least three weeks. He was hurt Thursday in a collision with centre fielder Byron Buxton.

