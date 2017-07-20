Two title fights will headline UFC 215 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta on Saturday, September 9.

UFC president Dana White told TSN today that the event would be headlined by flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, who is also ranked as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the organization facing third-ranked Ray Borg. Borg is the highest ranked fighter in the division whom Johnson has yet to defeat.

The co-main event will see Amanda Nunes defend her bantamweight title against Valentina Shevchenko, a fight that was originally scheduled for UFC 213 before the champion pulled out on the day of the fight.

Prior to the main event fight being made, White had hoped that Johnson would face former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw, but Johnson had declined the fight in what became a very public feud between the UFC’s president and the organization’s top pound-for-pound fighter.

With a win, Johnson will make history with his eleventh straight title defence, breaking Anderson Silva’s UFC record of ten.

Nunes will be making her second bantamweight title defence, after a victory over Ronda Rousey at UFC 207. She captured the title with a first round, submission victory over Miesha Tate at UFC 200.

Shevchenko earned her shot at the title after beating Julianna Pena via submissino at UFC on Fox 23.

The pair were originally the main event of UFC 213 during international fight week, but on the morning of the fight, Nunes was admitted to hospital and eventually scratched from the fight due to sinusitis.

Kajan Johnson vs. Adriano Martins has also been added to the card.

Kajan Johnson vs Adriano Martins also added to #UFC215 per @UFC_CA — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 20, 2017

UFC 215:

Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg

Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Henry Cejudo vs. Wilson Reis

Rick Glenn vs. Gavin Tucker

Junior Dos Santos vs. Francis Ngannou

Ilir Latifi vs. Tyson Pedro

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Sarah Moras

Arjan Bhullar vs. Luis Henrique

Gilbert Melendez vs. Jeremy Stephens

Sara McMann vs. Ketlen Vieira

Kajan Johnson vs. Adriano Martins