Ultimate Fighting Championship Hall of Famer and former welterweight champion Matt Hughes has been airlifted to a medical facility after his truck collided with a train, UFC president Dana White told ESPN.

The 43-year-old Hughes's family is en route to the facility.

"Apparently he has head trauma," White told ESPN. "His family is traveling to him now."

White could not confirm where the accident occurred, but Hughes lives in Illinois.

A two-time welterweight champion, Hughes holds a career 45-9 record featuring victories over the likes of Carlos Newton, Frank Trigg and B.J. Penn.

Hughes had reportedly been considering a comeback after not having fought since a 2011 knockout loss to Josh Koscheck at UFC 135