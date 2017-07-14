Poulin: Radulov to Dallas a big gain for Stars, big blow for Habs

Veteran forward R.J. Umberger will attempt a comeback with the Dallas Stars after a year out of the NHL.

The Stars announced Umberger will attend training camp with the team in September on a tryout basis.

The Stars have confirmed that veteran forward RJ Umberger will attend training camp on a tryout basis in September. — Mark Stepneski (@StarsInsideEdge) July 14, 2017

Umberger last played in 2015-16 for the Philadelphia Flyers, recording two goals and nine assists in 39 games before being bought out by the team after the season.

The 35-year-old has played in 779 career games, split between the Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets, scoring 180 goals and 212 assists.