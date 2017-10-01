The St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced that the team has signed forward Scottie Upshall to a one-year, one-way contract.

Upshall, 33, spent the past two seasons with the Blues and recorded 10 goals and eight assists in 73 games in 2016-17, before signing a professional tryout contract with the Vancouver Canucks in the offseason.

After spending the entirety of training camp with the Canucks, Upshall left to reportedly join the Blues after St. Louis ran into some injury issues. Upshall's arrival in St. Louis is coming on the heels of Robby Fabbri's season-ending knee injury.

For his career, Upshall has 131 goals and 135 assists in 696 games.