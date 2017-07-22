CINCINNATI — Jose Urena pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning, Christian Yelich drove in two runs and the struggling Miami Marlins opened a six-game road trip with a rain-delayed 3-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

Cincinnati managed just four hits while falling to 1-7 on its 10-game homestand. The Marlins were coming off a 1-5 homestand.

After the start was delayed nearly two hours, Urena (8-4) allowed one run with two walks and four strikeouts. He also hit Scott Schebler with a pitch — twice.

Urena and three relievers limited the Reds to one extra-base hit: Scooter Gennett's double. AJ Ramos worked the ninth for his 18th save.

The Reds, who allowed a team-record 20 homers during the first seven games of the homestand, kept National League home run leader Giancarlo Stanton and his teammates in the park. The homer-less game was the fourth this season and 101st in the 15-year history of Great American Ball Park.