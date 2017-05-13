COLOGNE, Germany -- The United States fought back from two goals down to beat Latvia 5-3 Saturday and move top of Group A with its fourth win at the ice hockey world championship. Dylan Larkin, with seven assists going into the game, sealed the win with an empty-net goal after Andrew Copp put the U.S. in front for the first time with 3:22 remaining in Cologne.

Detroit Red Wings centre Larkin remained the only American player to score at least a point in each of the first five games. Connor Hellebuyck made 15 saves for Jeff Blashill's roster.

It started badly for the U.S. with Teodors Blugers opening the scoring midway through the first period and Kaspars Daugavins making it 2-0 at the start of the second, assisted by Andris Dzerins.

Anders Lee and Danny Dekeyser were penalized for tripping, and Dzerins for holding, as tempers frayed.

Lee came back to set up J.T. Compher's goal for the U.S., but another moment of indiscipline from Clayton Keller gave the Latvians yet another power play chance, duly taken by Oskars Cibulskis on a rebound after Jimmy Howard blocked Miks Indrasis' initial shot.

Nick Bjugstad pulled one back again and Johnny Gaudreau equalized for the U.S. before the end of the second period with his fourth of the tournament.

Copp and Larkin's goals then ensured the U.S. stretched its winning run to four games, following its surprise 2-1 defeat to co-host Germany.

Blashill's side tops the group ahead of second-placed Russia's game with Slovakia later Saturday in Cologne.

Markus Hannikainen scored the winner for Finland to beat Norway 3-2 in Paris, where two-time champion Canada faces Switzerland later in Group B.

Germany was also playing later against Italy.