The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Oscar Lindberg to a two-year, $3.4 million contract. He was selected by Vegas in the NHL Expansion Draft on June 21 from the New York Rangers.

The 25-year-old had eight goals and 20 points in 65 games last season.

In 134 NHL games over parts of three seasons, he has 21 goals and 27 assists.

He was selected by the Phoenix Coyotes at No. 57 in 2010 and traded to the Rangers in 2011 in exchange for Ethan Werek.