Anaheim Ducks forward Antoine Vermette was handed an automatic 10-game suspension for abuse of an official on Wednesday.

NHL discipline docket: DET Gustav Nyquist hearing 2 pm. ANA Antoine Vermette gets Category II (10 game suspension) for abuse of official. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 15, 2017

Vermette can appeal the suspension.

Vermette can appeal his auto 10-game suspension. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman would hear appeal. Bettman can uphold/increase/decrease 10 G. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 15, 2017

Vermette was ejected in the third period of his team's win over the Minnesota Wild Tuesday night for intentionally slashing a linesman after a faceoff. Vermette was given a 10-minute game misconduct for the incident.

The 34-year-old centre appeared upset with the ref after a faceoff before intentionally hitting him in the back of the leg with his stick.

Vermette's infraction falls under Rule 40.3 of the NHL rule book, which calls for an automatic 10-game suspension.

Rule 40.3 states: Any player who deliberately applies physical force to an official in any manner (excluding actions as set out in Category I), which physical force is applied without intent to injure, or who spits on an official, shall be automatically suspended for not less than ten (10) games.

Category I infractions (Rule 40.2) deal with intent to injure infractions and carries an automatic 20-game suspension.

Vermette, who was bought out by the Arizona Coyotes last summer, has eight goals and 14 points in 58 games with Anaheim. He is playing in the first season of a two-year with Ducks.