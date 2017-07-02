The Toronto Maple Leafs have added another veteran free agent to their roster, acquiring forward Patrick Marleau in a three-year deal worth $18.75 million. The deal also includes a no-move clause.

Marleau was among the biggest names not to sign Saturday on the opening day of free agency, deciding to mull his options among the four teams he'd narrowed his list of suitors down to. The 37-year-old, who can play left wing or centre, posted 27 goals and 19 assists in 82 games last season, including the 500th goal his career; Marleau was just the 45th player in NHL history to hit the mark. It was Marleau's lowest point total in a full season played since 2001-02.

After being drafted 2nd overall by the San Jose Sharks in 1997, Marleau had spent the entirety of his 19-year NHL career with the Sharks. He captained the team from midway through the 2003-2004 season until he was stripped of the C by then-head coach Todd McLellan in 2009. He was named a temporary alternate captain later that year when newly appointed captain Rob Blake was injured.

Marleau is familiar with Leafs head coach Mike Babcock from their time as player and coach at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics, where they won gold for Canada on both occasions.

Bringing Marleau into the fold gives the Leafs an excess of veteran forwards, and keeping all of them would impact the ability of the team's impressive younger skaters - especially wingers - from getting ice time they need to improve. James van Riemsdyk and Tyler Bozak both have one year left on contracts that will leave them unrestricted free agents next summer, and adding Marleau gives Toronto some flexibility in using either player as a trade piece to bolster their defence.

One day after general manager Lou Lamoriello talked about the importance of veteran leadership in the dressing room after adding 36-year-olds Ron Hainsey and Dominic Moore, the Leafs stocked even more of it in Marleau. The Saskatchewan native has played 1493 regular season games in his career, and 177 more in the postseason. Apart from his time spent as a captain of the Sharks, he's a high-character player with a winning pedigree (the Sharks were in the Stanley Cup Final two years ago) to share with a young club hoping to take a few more big steps forward in the coming years.

Marleau is also incredibly durable - he's missed just 31 games in his Sharks career, and hasn't missed a single one in the last four seasons.