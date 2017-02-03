1h ago
Waived Preds F Ribeiro has requested trade
TSN.ca Staff
The Nashville Predators and Mike Ribeiro are headed for a split.
On Friday, the Predators placed veteran centre on waivers and Ribeiro has requested a trade from the team, per TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun. It is unclear when Ribeiro made his trade request.
The 36-year-old has four goals and 21 assists over 46 games this season in Nashville, his third year with the club.
Ribeiro was a healthy scratch for the Predators' last three games.
The Montreal native is in the final year of a two-year, $7 million contract he signed with the Predators prior to last season.
He scored seven goals and added 43 assists in 81 during the 2015-16 season.
Ribeiro has 228 goals and 565 helpers over 1074 career games with the Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars, Washington Capitals, Arizona Coyotes and Predators.