The Nashville Predators and Mike Ribeiro are headed for a split.

On Friday, the Predators placed veteran centre on waivers and Ribeiro has requested a trade from the team, per TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun. It is unclear when Ribeiro made his trade request.

The 36-year-old has four goals and 21 assists over 46 games this season in Nashville, his third year with the club.

Ribeiro was a healthy scratch for the Predators' last three games.

The Montreal native is in the final year of a two-year, $7 million contract he signed with the Predators prior to last season.

He scored seven goals and added 43 assists in 81 during the 2015-16 season.

Ribeiro has 228 goals and 565 helpers over 1074 career games with the Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars, Washington Capitals, Arizona Coyotes and Predators.