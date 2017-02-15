56m ago
Warriors comfortably atop NBA Power Rankings
The Golden State Warriors continue to reign atop the NBA Power Rankings, with the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets the closest among the challengers.
Teams climbing this week include the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat while the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets are among the teams falling down the list this week.
The Toronto Raptors might have been due for a fall, but the addition of Serge Ibaka helps them hold steady at nine.
Golden State Warriors
Record: 46-9 This Week: 1 Last Week: 1
TEAM STATS
-
PPG118.4
-
PAPG105.8
-
DIFF+12.6
-
FG%.501
-
OPP FG%.437
The Warriors are 8-2 in the past 10 games, though losses at Sacramento and Denver suggest that they are feeling absences in the frontcourt, a position that's pretty thin for Golden State at the best of times.
Key Injuries: C Zaza Pachulia (shoulder), PF David West (thumb).
San Antonio Spurs
Record: 42-13 This Week: 2 Last Week: 2
TEAM STATS
-
PPG106.7
-
PAPG98.7
-
DIFF+8.0
-
FG%.475
-
OPP FG%.443
The Spurs have a modest 6-4 record in the past 10 games, and their No. 2 option, PF LaMarcus Aldridge, has been struggling, averaging 16.4 points, while shooting 36.15 from the field in his past nine games.
Key Injuries: C Pau Gasol (finger).
Houston Rockets
Record: 40-17 This Week: 3 Last Week: 3
TEAM STATS
-
PPG114.5
-
PAPG107.8
-
DIFF+6.7
-
FG%.466
-
OPP FG%.460
The Rockets have won four straight, and G James Harden has averaged 35.6 points per game, with 15.4 free throw attempts per game, in the past five games.
Key Injuries: SG Eric Gordon (back).
Cleveland Cavaliers
Record: 38-16 This Week: 4 Last Week: 4
TEAM STATS
-
PPG111.3
-
PAPG106.0
-
DIFF+5.3
-
FG%.465
-
OPP FG%.455
With six wins in the past seven games, the Cavaliers are doing well enough, but they are going to be without PF Kevin Love for the next six weeks, which could pose a real problem down the stretch.
Key Injuries: SG J.R. Smith (thumb), PF Kevin Love (knee).
Boston Celtics
Record: 36-19 This Week: 5 Last Week: 6
TEAM STATS
-
PPG108.3
-
PAPG105.6
-
DIFF+2.7
-
FG%.456
-
OPP FG%.453
10-1 in the past 11 games, the Celtics have piled onto the back of PG Isaiah Thomas, who has averaged 33.7 points per game, while shooting 42.7% on threes, in his past 22 games.
Key Injuries: SG Avery Bradley (Achilles).
Utah Jazz
Record: 34-22 This Week: 6 Last Week: 5
TEAM STATS
-
PPG100.0
-
PAPG95.8
-
DIFF+4.2
-
FG%.463
-
OPP FG%.439
Three straight losses halts the upward momentum that had been building for the Jazz. The common refrain is that the Jazz don't have a go-to scorer, but SF Gordon Hayward is averaging 22.2 points per game with a .530 effective field goal percentage, both career-highs; that's pretty good.
Key Injuries: SG Rodney Hood (knee).
Washington Wizards
Record: 33-21 This Week: 7 Last Week: 8
TEAM STATS
-
PPG108.0
-
PAPG105.4
-
DIFF+2.6
-
FG%.477
-
OPP FG%.457
The Wizards have won 10 of 11, with their only loss coming in overtime against the Cavaliers. Their bench remains suspect, but it hardly matters because everyone in their starting five can score.
Key Injuries: C Ian Mahinmi (knee).
Memphis Grizzlies
Record: 34-23 This Week: 8 Last Week: 7
TEAM STATS
-
PPG100.6
-
PAPG99.7
-
DIFF+0.9
-
FG%.432
-
OPP FG%.436
Grinding away, the Grizz have won seven of nine, with PF JaMychal Green shooting 64.1% from the field in February.
Key Injuries: None.
Toronto Raptors
Record: 32-24 This Week: 9 Last Week: 9
TEAM STATS
-
PPG108.8
-
PAPG104.7
-
DIFF+4.1
-
FG%.465
-
OPP FG%.455
The Raptors have attempted to stop their free-fall -- they have lost 11 of the past 15 games -- with the acquisition of PF Serge Ibaka, a shot-blocker who can hit threes. If Ibaka is the right fit, the Raptors should be good, but it's been a while since they have looked good on the floor.
Key Injuries: PF Patrick Patterson (knee).
LA Clippers
Record: 34-21 This Week: 10 Last Week: 10
TEAM STATS
-
PPG108.1
-
PAPG104.5
-
DIFF+3.6
-
FG%.468
-
OPP FG%.448
Followed up a three-game losing streak with three wins, and that kind of inconsistency is probably going to linger while Chris Paul is out. Oh, and the next three are against Atlanta, at Golden State then back home for San Antonio.
Key Injuries: PG Chris Paul (thumb).
Oklahoma City Thunder
Record: 31-25 This Week: 11 Last Week: 11
TEAM STATS
-
PPG105.8
-
PAPG106.1
-
DIFF-0.3
-
FG%.449
-
OPP FG%.458
The Thunder appear to be slowing down, losing six of nine, with five of the losses coming by double digits. It's hard to keep the pace when so much is put on a single player.
Key Injuries: C Enes Kanter (hand).
Atlanta Hawks
Record: 32-23 This Week:12 Last Week: 12
TEAM STATS
-
PPG104.1
-
PAPG104.3
-
DIFF-0.2
-
FG%.456
-
OPP FG%.447
The Hawks remain competitive, and have recently (and surprisingly) been led by SF Tim Hardaway Jr. who is averaging 22.5 points per game (51.1 FG%, 40.5 3PT%) over the past six games.
Key Injuries: SG Thabo Sefolosha (groin).
Indiana Pacers
Record: 29-26 This Week: 13 Last Week: 15
TEAM STATS
-
PPG105.7
-
PAPG106.2
-
DIFF-0.5
-
FG%.465
-
OPP FG%.449
The Pacers have lost four straight, though they are goimg through a brutal part of the schedule. Three of the losses have come to Cleveland, Washington and San Antonio. Great news, though, Cleveland and Washington are the next two games on the schedule.
Key Injuries: None.
Detroit Pistons
Record: 26-30 This Week: 14 Last Week: 17
TEAM STATS
-
PPG101.3
-
PAPG101.9
-
DIFF-0.6
-
FG%.456
-
OPP FG%.461
The Pistons have gone 5-3 in the past eight games, and they have been led by PF Marcus Morris, who is averaging 17.8 points per game, and shooting 40.5% on threes, in those eight games.
Key Injuries: None.
Chicago Bulls
Record: 27-29 This Week: 16 Last Week: 13
TEAM STATS
-
PPG102.1
-
PAPG101.6
-
DIFF+0.5
-
FG%.439
-
OPP FG%.456
SF Doug McDermott is making his mark on the Bulls' rotation, averaging 11.4 points per game (while shooting 48.0% on threes) in the past eight games.
Key Injuries: PF Nikola Mirotic (back), SG Dwyane Wade (back).
Milwaukee Bucks
Record: 24-30 This Week: 16 Last Week: 16
TEAM STATS
-
PPG105.2
-
PAPG105.0
-
DIFF+0.2
-
FG%.476
-
OPP FG%.452
Losing SG Jabari Parker to a torn ACL hurts, and probably puts a little more responsibility on F Khris Middleton, who has recently returned from injury.
Key Injuries: SG Jabari Parker (knee).
Charlotte Hornets
Record: 24-31 This Week: 17 Last Week: 14
TEAM STATS
-
PPG105.2
-
PAPG104.3
-
DIFF+0.9
-
FG%.441
-
OPP FG%.447
The Hornets have dropped 10 of the past 11 games and they had been leaning so much on PG Kemba Walker, and he's shooting 37.4% from the field, 27.2% on threes, in the past dozen games.
Key Injuries: C Cody Zeller (quad).
Miami Heat
Record: 24-32 This Week: 18 Last Week: 25
TEAM STATS
-
PPG101.2
-
PAPG102.4
-
DIFF-1.2
-
FG%.451
-
OPP FG%.450
Suffered back-to-back losses after a 13-game winning streak, but the Heat are within striking distance (two games) of a playoff spot. In those 15 games, PG Goran Dragic averaged 23.2 points per game, shooting 54.8% from the field and 52.6% on threes.
Key Injuries: PF Chris Bosh (blood clots), SF Justise Winslow (wrist), PF Josh McRoberts (foot).
Minnesota Timberwolves
Record: 21-35 This Week: 19 Last Week: 19
TEAM STATS
-
PPG104.7
-
PAPG105.8
-
DIFF-1.1
-
FG%.464
-
OPP FG%.473
Canadian swingman Andrew Wiggins has stepped up his game, averaging 26.8 points per game, shooting 49.8% from the field, 38.5% on threes, in the past 14 games.
Key Injuries: SG Zach LaVine (knee).
Portland Trail Blazers
Record: 23-32 This Week: 20 Last Week: 18
TEAM STATS
-
PPG107.8
-
PAPG110.0
-
DIFF-2.2
-
FG%.456
-
OPP FG%.453
Some injuries, coupled with the trade of Mason Plumlee to Denver for Jusuf Nurkic, leaves the Blazers in a bit of a tough spot right now. They've lost four of five and embark on a four-game road trip.
Key Injuries: C Festus Ezeli (knee), SG Evan Turner (hand), Al-Farouq Aminu (knee).
Sacramento Kings
Record: 24-32 This Week: 21 Last Week: 25
TEAM STATS
-
PPG103.3
-
PAPG105.6
-
DIFF-2.3
-
FG%.458
-
OPP FG%.463
The Kings have won four straight, and with Rudy Gay injured, there have been more minutes available for G Darren Collison, who is averaging 18.9 points and 4.9 assists per game in the past seven.
Key Injuries: SF Rudy Gay (Achilles).
Denver Nuggets
Record: 25-30 This Week: 20 Last Week: 20
TEAM STATS
-
PPG110.9
-
PAPG111.8
-
DIFF-0.9
-
FG%.462
-
OPP FG%.480
The Nuggets have climbed into eighth spot in the Western Conference, and adding C Mason Plumlee improves their rotation depth and none too soon because they have quite a few injuries at the moment.
Key Injuries: SF Danilo Gallinari (groin), PG Emmanuel Mudiay (back), PF Kenneth Faried (ankle).
Dallas Mavericks
Record: 22-33 This Week: 23 Last Week: 22
TEAM STATS
-
PPG98.2
-
PAPG100.4
-
DIFF-2.2
-
FG%.443
-
OPP FG%.468
With an 8-4 record in the past dozen games, the Mavericks are suddenly more competitive, and PG Yogi Ferrell has been a nice addition, putting up 15.2 points per game and 4.9 assists per game since getting called up from the D League.
Key Injuries: G J.J. Barea (calf).
New York Knicks
Record: 23-33 This Week: 24 Last Week: 23
TEAM STATS
-
PPG106.1
-
PAPG109.1
-
DIFF-3.0
-
FG%.448
-
OPP FG%.453
The Knicks had lost six of seven before Sunday's surprising win over San Antonio, and no one has talked about that when it comes to the Knicks because the James Dolan-Charles Oakley spat has been the most interesting topic in New York basketball lately.
Key Injuries: C Joakim Noah (hamstring).
New Orleans Pelicans
Record: 22-34 This Week: 25 Last Week: 24
TEAM STATS
-
PPG103.5
-
PAPG106.8
-
DIFF-3.3
-
FG%.445
-
OPP FG%.449
So what has to happen for PF Anthony Davis to start playing relevant ball? He's averaging 28 points, 12 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game, and it would be nice to see that in meaningful games.
Key Injuries: PF Terrence Jones (thumb).
Philadelphia 76ers
Record: 21-34 This Week: 26 Last Week: 26
TEAM STATS
-
PPG101.1
-
PAPG106.6
-
DIFF-5.5
-
FG%.438
-
OPP FG%.458
The Sixers have won three straight and with some injuries altering the lineup, and rookie F Dario Saric has averaged 18.8 points per game, on 51.4% shooting (40.7% on threes) in the past five games.
Key Injuries: F Ben Simmons (foot), G Jerryd Bayless (wrist), C Joel Embiid (knee).
LA Lakers
Record: 19-38 This Week: 27 Last Week: 29
TEAM STATS
-
PPG104.5
-
PAPG110.3
-
DIFF-5.8
-
FG%.445
-
OPP FG%.478
Even if they are productive, it doesn't seem ideal for development of young players to have Lou Williams and Nick Young taking the most shots for this team (as they have in February).
Key Injuries: None
Orlando Magic
Record: 21-36 This Week: 28 Last Week: 27
TEAM STATS
-
PPG99.9
-
PAPG106.1
-
DIFF-6.2
-
FG%.442
-
OPP FG%.464
The Magic have lost nine of 12, and two of those wins came against Toronto, the team that they just boosted with the addition of Serge Ibaka. Terrence Ross will have a chance to play for the Magic, but it's hard to envision this deal making a positive difference for them over the long haul.
Key Injuries: None.
Phoenix Suns
Record: 17-39 This Week: 29 Last Week: 28
TEAM STATS
-
PPG106.4
-
PAPG112.6
-
DIFF-6.2
-
FG%.444
-
OPP FG%.473
Losing 10 of 12 leaves the Suns reeling. They have two high-scoring guards, Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker, but not much else.
Key Injuries: None.
Brooklyn Nets
Record: 9-46 This Week: 30 Last Week: 30
TEAM STATS
-
PPG105.1
-
PAPG113.9
-
DIFF-8.8
-
FG%.441
-
OPP FG%.461
The Nets have one win in the past 25 games, and don't even have their lottery pick to help get out of this hole. Is there any way that trading C Brooks Lopez might offer long-term help?
Key Injuries: PG Jeremy Lin (hamstring).