World Curling Tour

Ottawa's world championship foursome of skip Rachel Homan, third Emma Miskew, second Joanne Courtney and lead Lisa Weagle picked up their first win of the 2017-18 season on Sunday, beating South Korea's Un-Chi Gim, 10-4, in the final of the Prestige Hotels & Resorts Curling Classic.

Champs in Vernon! 🏆

Thanks to @PrestigeResorts, Dave Merklinger and organizers and volunteers here in BC for a great @worldcurltour event! pic.twitter.com/HP22xwL7H0 — Team Homan (@TeamHoman) October 2, 2017

Team Homan went a perfect 8-0 over the weekend, including victories over America's Nina Roth and Alberta's Shannon Kleibrink in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively.

Other notable rinks included Team Val Sweeting who fell to Team Gim in the quarters as well as Team Chelsea Carey who were unable to handle Gim's squad in the semis. Edmonton's Kelsey Rocque lost to Kleibrink in the quarters.

In other WCT events, Nadine Scotland defended her title at the Avonair Cash Spiel while Aaron Sluchinski won the men's side of the event.

Curling Champions Tour

Team Homan weren't the only world champions to win on Sunday as St. John's Team Brad Gushue won their second event of the season at the Swiss Cup Basel. Skip Gushue, third Mark Nichols, second Brett Gallant and lead Geoff Walker topped Norway's Thomas Ulsrud in the final, 5-2.

Great way to finish a fun week! Swiss Cup Champions! Looking forward to getting home pic.twitter.com/uzkYQR6QmE — Brad Gushue (@BradGushue) October 1, 2017

The Canadian champs also posted a perfect record, beating Niklas Edin of Sweden in the quarters and Netherlands' Jaap van Dorp in the semis. Gushue was the defending champion at this event.

In other action on the Curling Champions Tour, Switzerland's Alina Paetz won the Stockholm Ladies Cup in Sweden by beating EunJung Kim of South Korea in the final, 9-8.

2016 champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden lost in the semi-final while Russia's Anna Sidorova went down in the quarter-final.