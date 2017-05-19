When Georges St-Pierre finally makes his return to the Octagon it will be in a championship bout for the title he held for more than five years, UFC president Dana White confirmed Friday.

"[St-Pierre] says he will fight whoever the 170-pound champion is when he comes back," White said.

The current welterweight champion is Tyron Woodley, although a title fight against Demian Maia is on the horizon.

Talks for the Canadian fighter’s return have centred around a title fight with current middleweight champion Michael Bisping, however an injury to the champ and GSP’s intended return date have effectively taken the matchup out of the realm of possibility.

GSP previously stated that he wouldn’t be ready to fight until November and Bisping is expected to be out for a significant amount of time with a knee injury. The situation has left White and the UFC considering an interim middleweight title fight between No. 1 contender Yoel Romero and rising star Robert Whittaker.

"We're trying to put together that Bisping-Romero fight," White said. "If [Bisping] can't fight this summer, we'll probably create an interim title between Romero and Robert Whittaker."

GSP hasn’t fought since 2013.