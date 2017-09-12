Who had the best off-season moves in the West?

Daniel Winnik will spend training camp with the Minnesota Wild as he looks to earn his next contract.

The Wild announced Tuesday the 32-year-old had agreed to a professional try-out with the team.

Winnik scored a career-high 12 goals and posted 25 points in 72 games with the Washington Capitals last season. He was held without a point in 13 playoff games.

Since marking his debut with the Phoenix Coyotes in 2007, Winnik has played in 717 career games for seven teams over the past 10 seasons. He owns 76 goals and 228 points in his NHL career.

Ryan Malone, who has been out of the NHL for the past two seasons, will also attend camp with the Wild on a PTO.