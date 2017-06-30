The Minnesota Wild have traded defenceman Marco Scandella and forward Jason Pominville to the Buffalo Sabres for Tyler Ennis and Marcus Foligno.

The Wild also sent a 2018 fourth-round pick to the Sabres, and are receiving a 2018 third-round pick back.

Scandella, 27, scored four goals and added nine assists in 71 games with the Wild this season while logging 18:20 of ice time per game. He is signed through 2019-20 at a $4 million cap hit.

He was drafted in the second round (55th overall) of the 2008 NHL draft by the Wild.

Pominville returns to Buffalo after being traded to the Wild from the Sabres during the 2012-13 season. He scored 13 goals and added 34 assists in 78 games last season.

Pominville spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Sabres after being selected in the second round of the 2001 draft by Buffalo. He is signed for two more seasons at a cap hit of $5.6 million.

Heading to Minnesota, Ennis scored five goals and added eight assists in 51 games last season. The 27-year-old was selected 26th overall in the 2008 NHL Draft. He is also signed for two more seasons at a $4.6 million cap hit.

Foligno is an arbitration eligible restricted free agent this summer. He scored 13 goals and added 10 assists in 80 games this season.

The Wild save $5 million in cap space in the deal and will now have $18.4 million, per CapFriendly, entering free agency with Foligno, Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter left to sign as restricted free-agents.

The move leaves the Wild with four defencemen under contract from last season's roster - Ryan Suter, Jared Spurgeon, Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba.

Scandella is the second defenceman Sabres general manager Jason Botterill has acquired via trade this off-season. Earlier this month, the team acquired Nathan Beaulieu from the Montreal Canadiens ahead of the expansion draft.