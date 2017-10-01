Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson was ejected for a "predatory hit" on St. Louis Blues forward Sam Blais during the second period of Washington's preseason finale.

Wilson already served a two-game suspension earlier in the preseason for a hit he delivered a hit to forward Robert Thomas, also of the Blues.

After the game, Blues' head coach Mike Yeo wasn't pleased with Wilson's play against his club.

"It's a predatory hit with a guy that apparently didn't learn his lesson from the first suspension. Maybe coming down on him a little bit harder will make him think a little bit more about it," he told reporters after the game.

According to the Washington Post, the hit is already being reviewed by the league's department of player safety.

The Capitals will begin their season Thursday Oct. 5 against the Ottawa Senators.