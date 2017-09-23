Wilson to have hearing with NHL Player Safety

The NHL announced that Washington Capitals' forward Tom Wilson will have a hearing with Player Safety for interference on St. Louis Blues' forward Robert Thomas.

Washington's Tom Wilson will have a hearing today for interference on St. Louis' Robert Thomas. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) September 23, 2017

Wilson checked Thomas near the boards while he did not have control of the puck in the third period of play in the Capital's 4-0 pre-season loss to the Blues.

The 23-year-old right winger was addressed a five-minute major penalty for the hit.

In his second season with the Caps in 2016-17, he had seven goals and 12 assists, along with 133 penalty minutes.