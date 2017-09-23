2h ago
Wilson to have hearing with NHL Player Safety
TSN.ca Staff
The NHL announced that Washington Capitals' forward Tom Wilson will have a hearing with Player Safety for interference on St. Louis Blues' forward Robert Thomas.
Wilson checked Thomas near the boards while he did not have control of the puck in the third period of play in the Capital's 4-0 pre-season loss to the Blues.
The 23-year-old right winger was addressed a five-minute major penalty for the hit.
In his second season with the Caps in 2016-17, he had seven goals and 12 assists, along with 133 penalty minutes.