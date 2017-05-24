The Detroit Red Wings have signed Czech defenceman Libor Sulak to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Sulak, 23, appeared in two games with the Czech Republic at the world hockey championship this month, recording one assist.

He spent the past two seasons playing with Znojmo Orli HC of the Austrian League. He scored a career-high 10 goals and added 18 assists in 54 games this year.

He was named the Austrian League's rookie of the year in 2016.

He spent one season in the Czech Republic League with Chomutov Pirati in 2013-14.