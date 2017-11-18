Detroit Red Wings forward Luke Witkowski will not appeal the 10-game suspension handed to him for his role in Wednesday's brawl with the Calgary Flames.

“I have decided not to appeal the 10-game suspension stemming from what happened against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, November 15 in Detroit,” said Witkowski in a statement. “After consulting with the NHLPA and reviewing the options, I accept and understand that the wording of the rule, combined with what happened during the incident, leave little to no chance of a successful appeal.”

Witkowski received the automatic 10-game suspension due to the fact he returned to the ice after having been escorted off the ice by a referee.

Witkowski was a major player in Wednesday's night brawl, which led to the Red Wings and Flames racking up 99 penalty minutes on the night. He fought Flames defenceman Brett Kulak with the Red Wings up 6-2 in the third period and, after knocking Kulak to the ground, Witkowski pushed him down twice and challenged the Flames bench.

He was guided into the Red Wings bench by a referee, receiving a slash on the leg from Matthew Tkachuk as he headed for the dressing room. Witkowski then returned to the ice in pursuit of Tkachuk as a brawl between the two teams broke out.