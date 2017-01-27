1h ago
Winnipeg: Old issues continuing to plague Jets
By Craig Button
TSN Director of Scouting
I wrote in last season’s report card about Winnipeg’s terrible triad of poor discipline, weak penalty-killing and porous goaltending. It’s a new season, but there has been no significant change in any of these areas. The Jets currently lead the league in times shorthanded per game, have a weak penalty-kill and a poor save percentage. Until these issues change for the better, the Jets will grade no higher than a D. There’s no doubt in my mind that they have significantly underachieved.
Below are the Jets’ individual player grades.
Three factors were considered in assigning grades: performance, results and expectations, as framed by age, previous performance and cap hit/contract average annual value (AAV). Skaters must have appeared in a minimum of 25 games and goalies, 15, to be graded.
Spotlight Player Grades: Patrik Laine (A+) has been as advertised: He is the second iteration of the Finnish Flash. Laine brings fans out of their seats and provides an excitement level that is palpable. Mark Scheifele (A+) has emerged as a No. 1 centre and sits among the scoring leaders in the NHL. Nikolaj Ehlers (A+) has shown no signs of a sophomore slump. His ability to create offence and add excitement makes him and Laine must-see hockey.
Editor’s Note: Follow TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button at @CraigJButton and join the discussion on his Interim Report Cards.
Grading System
A Excellent
B Very Good
C Satisfactory
D Poor
Jets' Grades By Player
|Goalies
|Grade
|Age
|AAV
|W
|L
|OT
|Sv%
|Connor Hellebuyck
|C
|24
|$668 k
|17
|13
|1
|.908
|Michael Hutchinson
|D
|27
|$1.2 m
|4
|10
|3
|.894
|Ondrej Pavelec
|Inc.
|30
|$3.9 m
|2
|2
|0
|.894
|Defencemen
|Grade
|Age
|AAV
|GP
|G
|P
|+/-
|Josh Morrissey
|A
|22
|$863 k
|52
|2
|12
|8
|Jacob Trouba
|A
|23
|$3.3 m
|37
|3
|20
|0
|Dustin Byfuglien
|B
|32
|$7.6 m
|52
|7
|32
|5
|Ben Chiarot
|C
|26
|$850 k
|43
|0
|6
|-5
|Toby Enstrom
|C
|33
|$5.75 m
|48
|1
|12
|-4
|Paul Postma
|D
|28
|$888 k
|46
|0
|10
|-1
|Julian Melchiori
|Inc.
|26
|$625 k
|4
|0
|0
|-3
|Tyler Myers
|Inc.
|27
|$5.5 m
|11
|2
|5
|5
|Mark Stuart
|Inc.
|33
|$2.6 m
|18
|1
|0
|1
|Forwards
|Grade
|Age
|AAV
|GP
|G
|P
|+/-
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|A+
|21
|$894 k
|52
|17
|44
|5
|Patrik Laine
|A+
|19
|$925 k
|44
|22
|40
|7
|Mark Scheifele
|A+
|24
|$6.1 m
|49
|22
|48
|10
|Blake Wheeler
|A
|31
|$5.6 m
|52
|15
|41
|2
|Bryan Little
|B
|30
|$4.7 m
|29
|13
|26
|2
|Joel Armia
|C
|24
|$925 k
|27
|3
|6
|-5
|Andrew Copp
|C
|23
|$925 k
|39
|8
|12
|5
|Marko Dano
|C
|23
|$925 k
|28
|3
|10
|2
|Adam Lowry
|C
|24
|$1.1 m
|52
|7
|13
|-3
|Shawn Matthias
|C
|29
|$2.1 m
|27
|7
|9
|1
|Mathieu Perreault
|C
|29
|$3.0 m
|36
|4
|16
|-12
|Nic Petan
|C
|22
|$758 k
|31
|1
|12
|-4
|Drew Stafford
|C
|32
|$4.4 m
|34
|4
|12
|-2
|Chris Thorburn
|C
|34
|$1.2 m
|39
|3
|4
|-3
|Brandon Tanev
|D
|26
|$874 k
|38
|2
|4
|-6