Craig Button TSN Director of Scouting Follow|Archive

I wrote in last season’s report card about Winnipeg’s terrible triad of poor discipline, weak penalty-killing and porous goaltending. It’s a new season, but there has been no significant change in any of these areas. The Jets currently lead the league in times shorthanded per game, have a weak penalty-kill and a poor save percentage. Until these issues change for the better, the Jets will grade no higher than a D. There’s no doubt in my mind that they have significantly underachieved.



Below are the Jets’ individual player grades.



Three factors were considered in assigning grades: performance, results and expectations, as framed by age, previous performance and cap hit/contract average annual value (AAV). Skaters must have appeared in a minimum of 25 games and goalies, 15, to be graded.



Spotlight Player Grades: Patrik Laine (A+) has been as advertised: He is the second iteration of the Finnish Flash. Laine brings fans out of their seats and provides an excitement level that is palpable. Mark Scheifele (A+) has emerged as a No. 1 centre and sits among the scoring leaders in the NHL. Nikolaj Ehlers (A+) has shown no signs of a sophomore slump. His ability to create offence and add excitement makes him and Laine must-see hockey.

Editor’s Note: Follow TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button at @CraigJButton and join the discussion on his Interim Report Cards.

Grading System

A Excellent

B Very Good

C Satisfactory

D Poor