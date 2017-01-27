Columnist image
I wrote in last season’s report card about Winnipeg’s terrible triad of poor discipline, weak penalty-killing and porous goaltending. It’s a new season, but there has been no significant change in any of these areas. The Jets currently lead the league in times shorthanded per game, have a weak penalty-kill and a poor save percentage. Until these issues change for the better, the Jets will grade no higher than a D. There’s no doubt in my mind that they have significantly underachieved. 

Below are the Jets’ individual player grades.

Three factors were considered in assigning grades: performance, results and expectations, as framed by age, previous performance and cap hit/contract average annual value (AAV). Skaters must have appeared in a minimum of 25 games and goalies, 15, to be graded. 

Spotlight Player Grades: Patrik Laine (A+) has been as advertised: He is the second iteration of the Finnish Flash. Laine brings fans out of their seats and provides an excitement level that is palpable. Mark Scheifele (A+) has emerged as a No. 1 centre and sits among the scoring leaders in the NHL. Nikolaj Ehlers (A+) has shown no signs of a sophomore slump. His ability to create offence and add excitement makes him and Laine must-see hockey.

Grading System

A  Excellent

B  Very Good

C  Satisfactory

D  Poor

 

Jets' Grades By Player

 
               
Goalies Grade Age AAV W L OT Sv%
Connor Hellebuyck C 24 $668 k 17 13 1 .908
Michael Hutchinson D 27 $1.2 m 4 10 3 .894
Ondrej Pavelec Inc. 30 $3.9 m 2 2 0 .894
Defencemen Grade Age AAV GP G P +/-
Josh Morrissey A 22 $863 k 52 2 12 8
Jacob Trouba A 23 $3.3 m 37 3 20 0
Dustin Byfuglien B 32 $7.6 m 52 7 32 5
Ben Chiarot C 26 $850 k 43 0 6 -5
Toby Enstrom C 33 $5.75 m 48 1 12 -4
Paul Postma D 28 $888 k 46 0 10 -1
Julian Melchiori Inc. 26 $625 k 4 0 0 -3
Tyler Myers Inc. 27 $5.5 m 11 2 5 5
Mark Stuart Inc. 33 $2.6 m 18 1 0 1
Forwards Grade Age AAV GP G P +/-
Nikolaj Ehlers A+ 21 $894 k 52 17 44 5
Patrik Laine A+ 19 $925 k 44 22 40 7
Mark Scheifele A+ 24 $6.1 m 49 22 48 10
Blake Wheeler A 31 $5.6 m 52 15 41 2
Bryan Little B 30 $4.7 m 29 13 26 2
Joel Armia C 24 $925 k 27 3 6 -5
Andrew Copp C 23 $925 k 39 8 12 5
Marko Dano C 23 $925 k 28 3 10 2
Adam Lowry C 24 $1.1 m 52 7 13 -3
Shawn Matthias C 29 $2.1 m 27 7 9 1
Mathieu Perreault C 29 $3.0 m 36 4 16 -12
Nic Petan C 22 $758 k 31 1 12 -4
Drew Stafford C 32 $4.4 m 34 4 12 -2
Chris Thorburn C 34 $1.2 m 39 3 4 -3
Brandon Tanev D 26 $874 k 38 2 4 -6
 

 

 