WORKINGTON, United Kingdom — Jonny Pownall, Greg Worthington and Ryan Brierley each scored two tries as the Toronto Wolfpack downed the Workington Town 58-12 on Sunday to remain undefeated through league play.

Captain Craig Hall had eight conversions for the Wolfpack (11-0-0), who are in their first season of Kingstone Press League 1, the third tier of English rugby league.

Hall, Jack Bussey and Sean Penkywicz also had tries for Toronto at Derwent Park.

Gordon Maudling and Perry Singelton replied for Workington (5-6-0).

The Wolfpack led 28-6 at the half before reeling off five more tries in the second for the decisive win. Penkywicz, Brierley and Pownall scored within a five-minute span to cap the game.

Toronto, the sport's first transatlantic team, aims to win promotion all the way up to the elite Super League.