Anthony Cirelli scored twice as Canada beat the Czech Republic 5-0 in pre-World Junior Hockey Championship tournament action from Ottawa. Tyson Jost, Dylan Strome and Julien Gauthier also scored for Canada.
--
--
POST-GAME
--
END OF THIRD PERIOD - FINAL - 5-0 Canada
--
Cirelli with the beauty backhand
Blake Speers sends Anthony Cirelli on a breakaway who makes no mistake on the backhand as Canada adds to their lead.
--
GOAL - 5-0 Canada
--
Gauthier extends the lead for Canada
Tyson Jost feeds Julien Gauthier who finds the back of the net for the second power play goal of the night for Canada as the lead increases to four.
--
THIRD PERIOD BEGINS
--
END OF SECOND PERIOD - 4-0 Canada
--
--
GOAL - 4-0 Canada
--
--
END OF FIRST PERIOD - 3-0 Canada
--
GOAL - 3-0 Canada
--
Jost cashes in on power play
Halfway into the first period, Canada is on the power play, and Nicolas Roy makes a spinning backhand pass to Tyson Jost, who scores to double Canada's lead.
--
GOAL - 2-0 Canada
--
Cirelli opens up the scoring for Canada
Just over two minutes into the first period, Anthony Cirelli taps in a cross-ice pass to open up the scoring for Canada.
--
GOAL - 1-0 Canada
--
--
--
--
Pre-Game
Flames prospect Dube didn't think he'd be ready for world juniors
After suffering a serious knee injury early in the WHL season, Dillon Dube didn't think he'd be back in time for Team Canada's world junior selection camp. He got back just in time, but still wasn't sure he would make the squad. But he did enough and now he's living his childhood dream.
Concussion worse than neck laceration, Lauzon says
One of the scarier moments last season occurred in the QMJHL playoffs when Jeremy Lauzon's neck was cut by a skate blade. Lauzon was rushed to hospital and needed surgery. And yet the Bruins prospect insists the worst injury he's sustained in hockey is a concussion that sidelined him for all but 13 games this season.
Getting cut put "fire to the belly" for Habs prospect
It was one year ago today that Noah Juulsen had to fly home from Helsinki where he had been training with Team Canada and hoping to play in the world juniors. Instead, he was among the final cuts. That disappointment fuelled the defenceman, who will play a prominent role in Toronto and Montreal this year.
Juulsen's efficiency is what makes him special
Craig Button takes a closer look at Team Canada defenceman Noah Juulsen and explains why even though he isn't flashy with his play, his efficiency is what makes him special.
Undrafted Myers on top pairing
Philippe Myers was passed over by every team in the 2015 NHL draft. The 6-foot-5, right-shot defenceman was suffering from a crisis of confidence in the QMJHL. But ever since the Flyers signed him as a free agent, the 19-year-old has emerged as a top prospect.
Canada's leadership group vows mistakes won't be repeated
Before Monday's game, Team Canada unveiled its leadership group with Dylan Strome wearing the 'C' and Mathew Barzal and Thomas Chabot chosen as alternates, and all three vow the mistakes from last year's tournament will not be repeated by the team this year. Mark Masters has more.
After NHL audition, Chabot ready to lead Canada
Thomas Chabot learned a lot from his NHL audition this season in Ottawa and believes those lessons will help him now as he wears a letter and takes on a top-pairing role with Team Canada. The Senators prospect also spoke about playing with Philippe Myers and how he became a shootout specialist.