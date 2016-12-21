Anthony Cirelli scored twice as Canada beat the Czech Republic 5-0 in pre-World Junior Hockey Championship tournament action from Ottawa. Tyson Jost, Dylan Strome and Julien Gauthier also scored for Canada.

--

4 straight shutouts for Canada



Hart & Ingram haven't allowed a goal while wearing Maple Leaf

Connor allowed 5 when he started for U Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 22, 2016

--

POST-GAME

--

END OF THIRD PERIOD - FINAL - 5-0 Canada

--

Cirelli with the beauty backhand Blake Speers sends Anthony Cirelli on a breakaway who makes no mistake on the backhand as Canada adds to their lead.

--

GOAL - 5-0 Canada

Beautiful pass by Speers ... beautiful finish by Cirelli, who gets his 2nd of the game ... 5-0 Canada, 5:51 left in the 3rd — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 22, 2016

--

Gauthier extends the lead for Canada Tyson Jost feeds Julien Gauthier who finds the back of the net for the second power play goal of the night for Canada as the lead increases to four.

--

THIRD PERIOD BEGINS

--

END OF SECOND PERIOD - 4-0 Canada

--

Ingram with a blocker stop on Andel on a breakaway ... still 4-0 Canada ... watch on TSN1/3/4/5 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 22, 2016

--

GOAL - 4-0 Canada

Canada's 2nd PP unit strikes again ... Gauthier from Jost ... 4-0 with 9:12 left in 2nd ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 22, 2016

--

Ingram hasn't had much to do, but has remained sharp ... stones Koblizek who was in all alone ... Canada lead remains 3-0 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 22, 2016

--

END OF FIRST PERIOD - 3-0 Canada

--

GOAL - 3-0 Canada

Captain Canada, Dylan Strome gets on the board ... nice shot, 3-0 Canada late in the 1st ... Myers the assist ... watch on TSN1/3/4/5 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 22, 2016

--

Jost cashes in on power play Halfway into the first period, Canada is on the power play, and Nicolas Roy makes a spinning backhand pass to Tyson Jost, who scores to double Canada's lead.

--

GOAL - 2-0 Canada

Canadian power play lethal ... Roy sets up Jost, who scores his 3rd goal in his 4th pre-tournament period ... 2-0 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 22, 2016

--

Cirelli opens up the scoring for Canada Just over two minutes into the first period, Anthony Cirelli taps in a cross-ice pass to open up the scoring for Canada.

--

GOAL - 1-0 Canada

Blake Speers to Anthony Cirelli ... 1-0 Canada ... new line combination pays dividends early ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 22, 2016

--

Canada D v CZE



Chabot-Myers

Bean-Juulsen

Fabbro-Clague

Lauzon



Ingram starts — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 22, 2016

--

Canada lines v CZE



Dubois-Strome-Stephens

Joseph-Barzal-Raddysh

Jost-Roy-Gauthier

Dubé-Cirelli-Speers

McLeod — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 22, 2016

--

Czech D v Canada



Kvasnicka-Hronek

Budik-Krenselok

Zboril-Hrdinka

Hajek-Vala — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 22, 2016

--

Czech lines v Canada



Andel-Soustal-Dufek

Stransky-Kodytek-Musil

Kurovsky-Necas-Suchy

Jasek-Reichel-Koblizek — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 22, 2016

Pre-Game

Here's the Czech lineup for tonight's game v Canada; Petr Jakub is the head coach pic.twitter.com/WN8b6ya98H — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 21, 2016

No morning skate for Team Canada today; Ducharme announced that Ingram starts v Czechs; here's the projected lineup: pic.twitter.com/qD6eHakVYN — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 21, 2016

Flames prospect Dube didn't think he'd be ready for world juniors After suffering a serious knee injury early in the WHL season, Dillon Dube didn't think he'd be back in time for Team Canada's world junior selection camp. He got back just in time, but still wasn't sure he would make the squad. But he did enough and now he's living his childhood dream.

Tonight on @SportsCentre: Ingram emerges as Canada's Mr. Personality; "It's like nothing I've seen before. He's always the happiest guy!" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 21, 2016

Concussion worse than neck laceration, Lauzon says One of the scarier moments last season occurred in the QMJHL playoffs when Jeremy Lauzon's neck was cut by a skate blade. Lauzon was rushed to hospital and needed surgery. And yet the Bruins prospect insists the worst injury he's sustained in hockey is a concussion that sidelined him for all but 13 games this season.

Discipline key for Canada

Juulsen's motivation

Dubé overcomes knee injury

& more notes https://t.co/1Vb0bd0Y9U — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 21, 2016

Getting cut put "fire to the belly" for Habs prospect It was one year ago today that Noah Juulsen had to fly home from Helsinki where he had been training with Team Canada and hoping to play in the world juniors. Instead, he was among the final cuts. That disappointment fuelled the defenceman, who will play a prominent role in Toronto and Montreal this year.

Lineups for the Can/Cze #WorldJuniors pre-comp game. @rayferrarotsn and I will have the call from Ottawa at 7pm et pic.twitter.com/itRRofvIIj — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) December 21, 2016

Juulsen's efficiency is what makes him special Craig Button takes a closer look at Team Canada defenceman Noah Juulsen and explains why even though he isn't flashy with his play, his efficiency is what makes him special.

Undrafted Myers on top pairing Philippe Myers was passed over by every team in the 2015 NHL draft. The 6-foot-5, right-shot defenceman was suffering from a crisis of confidence in the QMJHL. But ever since the Flyers signed him as a free agent, the 19-year-old has emerged as a top prospect.

@markhmasters on @HC_WJC final roster cuts, playing the Czechs tonight & the importance being placed on chemistry.https://t.co/Rd8QKuGBQK pic.twitter.com/4G4RikWQHp — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) December 21, 2016

Tonite at 7 ET on TSN1/3/4/5, CAN-CZE WJC pre-tourney game in OTT. @GMillerTSN @rayferrarotsn with call; @tsnjamesduthie et moi in studio. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 21, 2016

Canada's leadership group vows mistakes won't be repeated Before Monday's game, Team Canada unveiled its leadership group with Dylan Strome wearing the 'C' and Mathew Barzal and Thomas Chabot chosen as alternates, and all three vow the mistakes from last year's tournament will not be repeated by the team this year. Mark Masters has more.

Stephens promoted to top line

Chabot gets star treatment in Ottawa

Ingram waits for his chance

& more Canada notes https://t.co/teItEEe0AQ — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 21, 2016