Canada advances to a gold medal match against the United States on Thursday night thanks to a 5-2 victory over Sweden in the semifinal. TSN.ca's live Game Day Blog has all of the highlights and tweets from an impressive Canadian victory.

Ducharme talks the talk, Canadian players walk the walk Dominique Ducharme turned some heads on Tuesday saying that the Swedes find ways to lose in the playoff round. James Duthie, Bob McKenzie and Jeff O'Neill examine how he's handled things from the start, and break down how Canada was able to stop the Swedish defence.

Ducharme: "We played the Canadian way" Dominique Ducharme discussed Canada's win over Sweden their physical play in the game, and his decision to pull Connor Ingram after the second goal and the teams response.

Gauthier: "It was a big win for our team tonight" Julien Gauthier joins Tessa Bonhomme to discuss how Canada's confidence is building as the tournament progresses, Gauthier breaks down his first goal of the game and thinks Canada will be ready for the United States in the Gold Medal game.

Hart ready to go against the Americans After being thrown in to the semi-final game against the Swedes early in the first Carter Hart says he's excited now but focused to face the Americans in the gold medal game.

Strome: "We know there is a lot of work left to do" Captain Dylan Strome on how proud he is of Team Canada's growth, what was said on the bench after the goalie change and thinks Canada will have to play their best game of the tournament to beat the United States in the Gold Medal game.

WJC: Canada 5, Sweden 2 Carter Hart made 28 saves after replacing Connor Ingram eight minutes into the game, and Julien Gauthier scored twice including the go-ahead goal midway through the second period, as Canada advanced to face the USA in the gold medal game.

#WorldJuniors standings with one day to go ...



1/2 🇨🇦🇺🇸

3/4 🇸🇪🇷🇺

5 🇩🇰

6 🇨🇿

7 🇨🇭

8 🇸🇰

9 🇫🇮

10 🇱🇻 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

12 times 🇨🇦 has hosted the #WorldJuniors & all 12 times the country has been on the podium — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

🇨🇦 best players at #WorldJuniors



Mathew Barzal

Anthony Cirelli

Thomas Chabot — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

🇸🇪 best players at #WorldJuniors



Joel Eriksson Ek

Alexander Nylander

Felix Sandström — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

Player of the game for Canada is ... Carter Hart



Don't think there's any question who starts tomorrow — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

Anyone else ready for a Can/USA rematch for Gold? Both went through the emotional ringers today. Asking a lot from both #WorldJuniors — Gino Reda (@GinoRedaTSN) January 5, 2017

Championship Thursday at #WorldJuniors



3:30 pm - 🇸🇪🇷🇺 play for 🥉

8 pm - 🇨🇦🇺🇸 play for 🥇



Both games on @TSNHockey from the Bell Centre — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

One more to play, but far & away Canada's best game so far. Immense pressure on these young men and they delivered. @HC_WJC #WorldJuniors — Gino Reda (@GinoRedaTSN) January 5, 2017

Ole, ole, ole the chant at Bell Centre ... tomorrow the #WorldJuniors medals will be handed out in Montreal for 1st time since 1978 ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

Canada ices the semifinal with a 5-2 empty net goal

Julien Gauthier empty net goal ... 5-2 ...



Four goals in two games for 🐐🐐🐐🐐 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

Canada extends lead to 4-2

Strome snaps one home From the top of the circle, Dylan Strome snaps one past Felix Sandstrom to give Canada a two-goal lead.

Dylan Strome comes through with his first even-strength goal of the #WorldJuniors ... Barzal screen in front ... 4-2 🇨🇦 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

Dylan Strome collects his first even-strength goal of the tournament for Canada. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 5, 2017

End of the second period, Canada leads 3-2

How good are @NHLFlyers fans feeling right now? Own the rights to both these goalies. Felix Sandstrom- 3rd rd '15, Carter Hart-2nd rd '16 — Gino Reda (@GinoRedaTSN) January 5, 2017

Must See: Fabbro and Hart combine on goal line save As the puck was about to trickle over the goal line Dante Fabbro gets his stick on it and Carter Hart covers the puck with his glove to save a sure goal for Sweden.

What a SAVE!!!!!! ❤❤❤❤❤ 🇨🇦 — Kate Beirness (@KateBeirness) January 5, 2017

It's great the way the @HC_WJC puts the international spotlight on the great jr talent. @QMJHL @CHLHockey https://t.co/NjeCOz7Att — Gino Reda (@GinoRedaTSN) January 5, 2017

Canada takes the lead 3-2

Gauthier gives Canada its first lead Pierre-Luc Dubois feeds Julien Gauthier from behind the net and he squeaks the puck past the Swedish goaltender to give Canada its first lead with eight minutes left in the second period.

Julien Gauthier scores ... Canada leads 3-2 ... 🐐🐐🐐🐐



Dubois assist ... Swedes turn it over in their own end ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

At the end of the first period the game is tied 2-2

Canada ties the game once again, 2-2

Cirelli's second point of the game ties it for Canada Anthony Cirelli wins the face-off gets the pass back and fires it past Sandstrom to tie the game for Canada.

Memorial Cup hero Cirelli has a knack for scoring in a big moment ... ties it up ... moments after Grundström took retaliation penalty — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

Anthony Cirelli knots it for Canada, now leading the team with 6 points (3G + 3A) at even-strength in #WJC2017. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 5, 2017

Hart looking sharp early ... five big saves during Sweden's PP ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

Interference penalty on Dubois, whose struggles continue ... 🇸🇪 to the PP, leading 2-1 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

--

2-1 Sweden retakes the lead, Canada makes a goaltending change

Grundstrom regains the lead for Sweden; Canada pulls Ingram Alexander Nylander fires a lead pass to Carl Grundstrom and he loses the puck but it manages to slide past Connor Ingram, who's pulled after eight minutes in favour of Carter Hart.

Two goals allowed on three shots for Connor Ingram. It was two goals on five shots in QF vs. CZE. No margin for error. Ingram lasted 8:05. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 5, 2017

Connor Ingram allows two goals on three shots in eight minutes



Carter Hart in for the first time since beating Latvia on Thursday — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

Leafs prospect Carl Grundström scores on breakaway ... fans on it, but it slides thru Ingram, who is being pulled ... — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

Carter Hart is entering the game for Canada. Two rough looking goals against for Connor Ingram. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 5, 2017

Canada ties the game 1-1

Stephens bangs it in to tie the game Under two minutes after Sweden took the lead, Mitchell Stephens bangs in the rebound on the doorstep to tie the game for Canada.

Mitchell Stephens ties it up ... great work from Cirelli behind the net ... 1-1 ... that line, which includes Dube as well, has been great — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

Mitchell Stephens knots it for Canada. 1-1. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 5, 2017

--

1-0 Sweden

Eriksson Ek strikes first for Sweden Joel Eriksson Ek goes in shorthanded and fires a shot from the top circle past Connor Ingram to give Sweden the early lead.

🇨🇦's last 11 PP opportunities:

1 goal for

2 goals against#WorldJuniors — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 5, 2017

Sweden up 1-0, Joel Eriksson-Ek gives the Swedes a 1-0 lead with a shorthanded goal. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 5, 2017

Post 2 Post: Connor Ingram Jamie McLennan explains how Connor Ingram's confidence can elevate his game.

Button: Nylander will be a handful for Chabot With Alexander Nylander's speed, skill set and his ability to find the open man, he poses a significant challenge for Thomas Chabot on defence. Craig Button explains.

🇨🇦 coach Ducharme on Connor Ingram: "What we like is how he comes up big in big moments" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 4, 2017

What does Barzal like about pressure: "A lot of eyes watching &, I don’t know, just something about it that I feel elevates my game" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 4, 2017

Mathew Barzal: "Ever since I was young, I’ve dealt with it well, big games ... I like the big stage, I like pressure" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 4, 2017

🇸🇪 d-man Oliver Kylington on Ducharme's comment: "I've heard the quote. That’s his words. We’ll see what happens after the game." — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 4, 2017

Barzal: ''We're feeling confident'' Mathew Barzal says Canada should be well rested and are confident heading into their semi-final game. The Canadian forward also explains what he expects from Sweden and how important a role Thomas Chabot will play for the team.

Can workhorse Chabot shut down red-hot Nylander? Sweden's top line, which features tournament scoring leader Alexander Nylander, has dominated the world juniors so far. On Wednesday, Canada will rely on Senators prospect Thomas Chabot to slow them down.

Swedish coach says Bell Centre fans may be "burden" for Canada One day after Canadian coach Dominique Ducharme offered up some bulletin board material, his counterpart played a mind game of his own. Tomas Monten pointed out that if Sweden plays well early in the game, the fans in Montreal may grow restless and even turn against the home team.

Strome, Barzal under pressure to deliver on biggest stage Dylan Strome and Mathew Barzal are Canada's top two centres, but they have combined for just three even-strength points at the world juniors. Both were held off the scoresheet in the quarterfinals. Canada likely needs them to produce tonight and they know it. Mark Masters has more.

Coach Monten says 🇸🇪 not using Ducharme's comment as motivation "It’s more for you media guys & to spice things up, maybe sell more tickets" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 4, 2017

Ingram starts for 🇨🇦, but Connor isn't sure if his mom, who gets very, very nervous at games, will attend; "I'm kind of worried about her" pic.twitter.com/U321LsCzsM — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 4, 2017

🇸🇪 coach Tomas Monten said Bell Centre crowd could turn into a "burden" for 🇨🇦 if his team gets off to a good start tonight — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 4, 2017

Ducharme announces that Connor Ingram will start for Canada tonight — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 4, 2017

Who's facing more pressure tomorrow: 🇨🇦 or 🇸🇪? https://t.co/ZeHXKNdEhD (vid) — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 3, 2017

🇨🇦🇸🇪 preview@odognine2 & @TSNBobMcKenzie on coach Ducharme's mind games & why Ingram should starthttps://t.co/0DGmLj0O5J — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 3, 2017

World Junior Notes:

Team that scored first is 19-5 (FIN lost to SWE, CZE lost to DEN, LAT lost SVK, DEN lost to SUI, CZE lost to CAN QF)

14 of the 24 games had at least 2G leads entering 3rd pd

3 games tied entering 3rd pd (FIN/CZE), (SWE/SUI), (FIN/SWE)

7 games 1G lead entering 3rd Pd (CZE led DEN, lost in OT), (USA led vs RUS and won), (DEN led SUI, DEN lost in SO), (SVK led vs LAT and won), (RUS led vs SVK and won), (USA led vs SUI and won QF), (CAN led vs CZE and won QF)

SWE

Scored first in 4 of 5GP (4-0)

Outscored opponent 10-2 in 1st Pd (only trailed FIN, 1-0, at end of 1st)

Time Trailing at 2017 WJC 15:41 (1-0 to FIN)

CAN

Scored first in 3 of 5GP (3-0)

4GF and 4GA in 1st pd (3GF vs LAT), 3GP 0G in 1st pd

USA

Scored first in all 5GP (5-0)

Outscored opponent 8-3 in 1st pd

Have not trailed in any game

RUS

Scored first in 3GP (3-0), 0-2 when they did not score first

Outscored opponent 7-2 in 1st pd

USA vs Russia - 3PM et/12:30pm pt (in Montreal)

USA beat RUS 3-2 in prelim round. RUS beat USA in SF last year

USA Bronze in 2016:

2 medals past 5 years, gold in 2013, bronze last year

lost in SF last year, last SF win was in 2013

7/23 on PP (ranks 4th)

Keller (3G, 5A)

RUS Silver in 2016:

won a medal 6 straight years and 11 of past 12 years

made gold medal game (lost both) in 15&16, last gold in 2011, won bronze in 13&14

7/20 on PP (ranks 3rd), best team sv% .930

Kaprizov (7G, 3A)

Canada vs Sweden - 730PM et/ 4:30pm pt (in Montreal)

SWE has won last 2 meetings with CAN including last year in prelim round

Both teams tied for WJC lead in goals with 26

CAN 6th in 2016:

one medal in previous 4 WJC, Gold in 2015. 1-3 last 4 SF games (2012-15)

best PP 9/23 (39.1%), .874 team sv% only LAT is worse .850

Strome (2G, 6A)

SWE 4th in 2016:

finished 4th in (15&16), played in gold medal game in (12&13&14) won in 2012

2nd best PP 5/13 (38.5%)

Nylander (5G, 6A) leads WJC in PTS