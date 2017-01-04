Canada advances to a gold medal match against the United States on Thursday night thanks to a 5-2 victory over Sweden in the semifinal. TSN.ca's live Game Day Blog has all of the highlights and tweets from an impressive Canadian victory.
Ducharme talks the talk, Canadian players walk the walk
Dominique Ducharme turned some heads on Tuesday saying that the Swedes find ways to lose in the playoff round. James Duthie, Bob McKenzie and Jeff O'Neill examine how he's handled things from the start, and break down how Canada was able to stop the Swedish defence.
Ducharme: "We played the Canadian way"
Dominique Ducharme discussed Canada's win over Sweden their physical play in the game, and his decision to pull Connor Ingram after the second goal and the teams response.
Gauthier: "It was a big win for our team tonight"
Julien Gauthier joins Tessa Bonhomme to discuss how Canada's confidence is building as the tournament progresses, Gauthier breaks down his first goal of the game and thinks Canada will be ready for the United States in the Gold Medal game.
Hart ready to go against the Americans
After being thrown in to the semi-final game against the Swedes early in the first Carter Hart says he's excited now but focused to face the Americans in the gold medal game.
Strome: "We know there is a lot of work left to do"
Captain Dylan Strome on how proud he is of Team Canada's growth, what was said on the bench after the goalie change and thinks Canada will have to play their best game of the tournament to beat the United States in the Gold Medal game.
--
WJC: Canada 5, Sweden 2
Carter Hart made 28 saves after replacing Connor Ingram eight minutes into the game, and Julien Gauthier scored twice including the go-ahead goal midway through the second period, as Canada advanced to face the USA in the gold medal game.
--
Canada ices the semifinal with a 5-2 empty net goal
Canada extends lead to 4-2
Strome snaps one home
From the top of the circle, Dylan Strome snaps one past Felix Sandstrom to give Canada a two-goal lead.
--
End of the second period, Canada leads 3-2
--
Must See: Fabbro and Hart combine on goal line save
As the puck was about to trickle over the goal line Dante Fabbro gets his stick on it and Carter Hart covers the puck with his glove to save a sure goal for Sweden.
--
Canada takes the lead 3-2
Gauthier gives Canada its first lead
Pierre-Luc Dubois feeds Julien Gauthier from behind the net and he squeaks the puck past the Swedish goaltender to give Canada its first lead with eight minutes left in the second period.
--
At the end of the first period the game is tied 2-2
--
Canada ties the game once again, 2-2
Cirelli's second point of the game ties it for Canada
Anthony Cirelli wins the face-off gets the pass back and fires it past Sandstrom to tie the game for Canada.
--
--
2-1 Sweden retakes the lead, Canada makes a goaltending change
Grundstrom regains the lead for Sweden; Canada pulls Ingram
Alexander Nylander fires a lead pass to Carl Grundstrom and he loses the puck but it manages to slide past Connor Ingram, who's pulled after eight minutes in favour of Carter Hart.
--
Canada ties the game 1-1
Stephens bangs it in to tie the game
Under two minutes after Sweden took the lead, Mitchell Stephens bangs in the rebound on the doorstep to tie the game for Canada.
--
1-0 Sweden
Eriksson Ek strikes first for Sweden
Joel Eriksson Ek goes in shorthanded and fires a shot from the top circle past Connor Ingram to give Sweden the early lead.
--
Post 2 Post: Connor Ingram
Jamie McLennan explains how Connor Ingram's confidence can elevate his game.
--
--
Button: Nylander will be a handful for Chabot
With Alexander Nylander's speed, skill set and his ability to find the open man, he poses a significant challenge for Thomas Chabot on defence. Craig Button explains.
--
--
Barzal: ''We're feeling confident''
Mathew Barzal says Canada should be well rested and are confident heading into their semi-final game. The Canadian forward also explains what he expects from Sweden and how important a role Thomas Chabot will play for the team.
Can workhorse Chabot shut down red-hot Nylander?
Sweden's top line, which features tournament scoring leader Alexander Nylander, has dominated the world juniors so far. On Wednesday, Canada will rely on Senators prospect Thomas Chabot to slow them down.
Swedish coach says Bell Centre fans may be "burden" for Canada
One day after Canadian coach Dominique Ducharme offered up some bulletin board material, his counterpart played a mind game of his own. Tomas Monten pointed out that if Sweden plays well early in the game, the fans in Montreal may grow restless and even turn against the home team.
Strome, Barzal under pressure to deliver on biggest stage
Dylan Strome and Mathew Barzal are Canada's top two centres, but they have combined for just three even-strength points at the world juniors. Both were held off the scoresheet in the quarterfinals. Canada likely needs them to produce tonight and they know it. Mark Masters has more.
World Junior Notes:
Team that scored first is 19-5 (FIN lost to SWE, CZE lost to DEN, LAT lost SVK, DEN lost to SUI, CZE lost to CAN QF)
14 of the 24 games had at least 2G leads entering 3rd pd
3 games tied entering 3rd pd (FIN/CZE), (SWE/SUI), (FIN/SWE)
7 games 1G lead entering 3rd Pd (CZE led DEN, lost in OT), (USA led vs RUS and won), (DEN led SUI, DEN lost in SO), (SVK led vs LAT and won), (RUS led vs SVK and won), (USA led vs SUI and won QF), (CAN led vs CZE and won QF)
SWE
Scored first in 4 of 5GP (4-0)
Outscored opponent 10-2 in 1st Pd (only trailed FIN, 1-0, at end of 1st)
Time Trailing at 2017 WJC 15:41 (1-0 to FIN)
CAN
Scored first in 3 of 5GP (3-0)
4GF and 4GA in 1st pd (3GF vs LAT), 3GP 0G in 1st pd
USA
Scored first in all 5GP (5-0)
Outscored opponent 8-3 in 1st pd
Have not trailed in any game
RUS
Scored first in 3GP (3-0), 0-2 when they did not score first
Outscored opponent 7-2 in 1st pd
USA vs Russia - 3PM et/12:30pm pt (in Montreal)
USA beat RUS 3-2 in prelim round. RUS beat USA in SF last year
USA Bronze in 2016:
2 medals past 5 years, gold in 2013, bronze last year
lost in SF last year, last SF win was in 2013
7/23 on PP (ranks 4th)
Keller (3G, 5A)
RUS Silver in 2016:
won a medal 6 straight years and 11 of past 12 years
made gold medal game (lost both) in 15&16, last gold in 2011, won bronze in 13&14
7/20 on PP (ranks 3rd), best team sv% .930
Kaprizov (7G, 3A)
Canada vs Sweden - 730PM et/ 4:30pm pt (in Montreal)
SWE has won last 2 meetings with CAN including last year in prelim round
Both teams tied for WJC lead in goals with 26
CAN 6th in 2016:
one medal in previous 4 WJC, Gold in 2015. 1-3 last 4 SF games (2012-15)
best PP 9/23 (39.1%), .874 team sv% only LAT is worse .850
Strome (2G, 6A)
SWE 4th in 2016:
finished 4th in (15&16), played in gold medal game in (12&13&14) won in 2012
2nd best PP 5/13 (38.5%)
Nylander (5G, 6A) leads WJC in PTS