After beating Russia in their opener, Canada does battle with Slovakia tonight in World Junior Hockey Championship action in Toronto. Check out TSN.ca's Game Day Blog for all the buzz surrounding the action.
Denis: Canada won't give up a lot of shots but still need timely goaltending
RDS Hockey analyst Marc Denis joins OverDrive to discuss his World Juniors experience, the play of Carter Hart against Russia, and the future of Canadian goaltenders.
Can Connor Ingram win Canada's starting job?
TSN Reporter and leader of Master's Nation, Mark Masters joined Mike Hogan on TSN 1050 Today to discuss Team Canada's goal tending at the World Juniors, the rivalry between Russia/Canada the emotions around the tournament for the players.
Projected lineup for Team Canada - Mark Masters, TSN
TSN World Juniors Correspondent Tony Ambrogio joins Mike Hogan to discuss Canada's victory over Russia, who will be the starting goalie between Connor Ingram and Carter Hart, the play of Blake Speers and how Leafs' prospect Jeremy Bracco has been playing.
Connor Ingram soaked up the atmosphere last night sitting on the bench as the back-up goalie. Tonight, the native of Imperial Saskatchewan, population 349, gets a chance to step into the spotlight and he will be stepping into an environment like nothing he's ever played in before. Mark Masters has more.
Canada coach Dominique Ducharme was impressed with his team's work both with and without the puck against Russia.
Ducharme on the win over Russia: "I thought without the puck we took time and space away from them. With the puck we were hard to handle."
To get you ready for tonight, have a look at some great teams of the past.
TSN's all-time World Juniors team
The World Juniors have been a stage for some of the greatest players ever, as well as great players who never ended up having fantastic NHL careers. Gord Miller, who's covered 22 of these tournaments, names his World Junior All-Star team.