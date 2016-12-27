After beating Russia in their opener, Canada does battle with Slovakia tonight in World Junior Hockey Championship action in Toronto. Check out TSN.ca's Game Day Blog for all the buzz surrounding the action.

Canada continues to pour it on Anthony Cirelli makes a sweet feed to Michael McLeod in front for the easy tap in to extend Canada's lead to five goals in the third period.

Canada takes commanding lead With Canada pressing on the power play, Thomas Chabot wires home the one-timer from Mathew Barzal as Canada push their lead to 4-0.

--

Jost's mother a huge part of his success James Duthie takes a look into Tyson Jost's upbringing, the support he's received from his mother, and how he tries to show his immense appreciation for her every Christmas.

Denis: Canada won't give up a lot of shots but still need timely goaltending RDS Hockey analyst Marc Denis joins OverDrive to discuss his World Juniors experience, the play of Carter Hart against Russia, and the future of Canadian goaltenders.

Can Connor Ingram win Canada's starting job? TSN Reporter and leader of Master's Nation, Mark Masters joined Mike Hogan on TSN 1050 Today to discuss Team Canada's goal tending at the World Juniors, the rivalry between Russia/Canada the emotions around the tournament for the players.

Projected lineup for Team Canada - Mark Masters, TSN

Forwards

Dubois - Strome - Stephens

Joseph - Barzal - Raddysh

Jost - Roy - Gauthier

Dube - Cirelli - Speers

McLeod

Defence

Chabot - Myers

Bean - Juulsen

Clague - Fabbro

Lauzon

Goaltenders

Ingram starting

Hart

Ambrogio: Blake Speers was impressive vs Russia TSN World Juniors Correspondent Tony Ambrogio joins Mike Hogan to discuss Canada's victory over Russia, who will be the starting goalie between Connor Ingram and Carter Hart, the play of Blake Speers and how Leafs' prospect Jeremy Bracco has been playing.

A closer look at Connor Ingram:

Canada's small-town goalie gets his big chance Connor Ingram soaked up the atmosphere last night sitting on the bench as the back-up goalie. Tonight, the native of Imperial Saskatchewan, population 349, gets a chance to step into the spotlight and he will be stepping into an environment like nothing he's ever played in before. Mark Masters has more.

Canada coach Dominique Ducharme was impressed with his team's work both with and without the puck against Russia.

Craig Button looks at a Swedish teenager making noise early at this year's tournament.

Hot Button Issues: 16-year-old Dahlin turning heads 16-year-old Rasmus Dahlin registered a goal and an assist in Sweden's tournament opening win Monday. Craig Button has more on the youngest player at the WJC.

A trio of Erie Otters will renew acquiantances.

Ingram, it seems, will be the only new face in the lineup for Canada

Connor Ingram gets the start in net for Canada on Tuesday.

Take a look back at one of the most memorable incidents at WJC history, 30 year ago:

To get you ready for tonight, have a look at some great teams of the past.

TSN's all-time World Juniors team The World Juniors have been a stage for some of the greatest players ever, as well as great players who never ended up having fantastic NHL careers. Gord Miller, who's covered 22 of these tournaments, names his World Junior All-Star team.

The day's action:

1pm et/10 am pt - GROUP A - Switzerland vs. Czech Republic (from Montreal)

4pm et/1pm pt - GROUP B - Russia vs. Latvia (from Toronto)

5:30pm et/2:30pm pt - GROUP A - Finland vs. Denmark (from Montreal)

8pm et/ 5pm et - GROUP B - Canada vs. Slovakia (from Toronto)