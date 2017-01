If Team Canada is to advance to the gold medal game of the World Juniors, they'll first have to get past unbeaten Sweden tonight in the semi-finals. Canada has fared well against Sweden in the past, but the Swedes have dominated the tournament thus far, outscoring their opponents 26-9 in their five victories. Follow along with TSN.ca's live Game Day Blog to stay in touch with the action from the big game.

