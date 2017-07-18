The New York Yankees have acquired veteran third baseman Todd Frazier and pitchers David Robertson and Timmy Kahnle from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for veteran pitcher Tyler Clippard and three prospects.

The prospects include outfielders Blake Rutherford and Tito Polo and left-hander Ian Clarkin.



A two time All-Star, Frazier is hitting .207 with 16 homers and 44 RBIs in 2017.

The White Sox acquired Frazier during the 2015 season in a three-team trade that involved the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 31-year-old spent the first five seasons of his career in Cincinnati before landing in Chicago.