NEW YORK — Cameron Maybin hit a tiebreaking home run off struggling reliever Tyler Clippard to spark a three-run seventh inning, and the Los Angeles Angels beat New York 8-3 Tuesday night to extend the Yankees' losing streak to seven games — their longest in a single season since April 2007.

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 24th home run and Gary Sanchez his 12th as New York climbed back from a 3-0 deficit.

But then Cameron drove the second pitch from Clippard (1-4) into the left-field seats, Kole Calhoun doubled to the right-centre gap, Albert Pujols flied out to the centre-field warning track and Yunel Escobar hit an RBI triple just over the glove of a leaping Brett Gardner at the left-field wall.

Clippard walked off to boos after allowing runs for the third time in four outings. Jonathan Holder relieved, and Luis Valbuena singled through a drawn-in infield to drive in another run.

Los Angeles, which outhit New York 14-4, had lost its nine previous games at Yankee Stadium and 18 of 21. In one of the season's quirkier stats, the Angels improved to 12-0 on Tuesdays. Maybin had three hits and two RBIs, including a run-scoring chopper in the eighth. Valbuena added a solo homer off Holder in the ninth.

Blake Parker (3-2) allowed Sanchez's tying home run in the sixth. Parker Bridwell, taking the rotation spot vacated when Matt Shoemaker went on the disabled list, gave up two runs, two hits and five walks in five innings.

A week ago, the Yankees led the AL East by four games after winning the opener of a West Coast trip at Angel Stadium. But even with the return of closer Aroldis Chapman from the disabled list, New York was on the verge of dropping out of first place for the first time since mid-May.

Michael Pineda looked uncomfortable in the early innings but lasted into the sixth and allowed three runs — one earned — and seven hits with seven strikeouts and a walk.

Los Angeles went ahead nine pitches in when Pujols' single scored Maybin, who doubled leading off, and the Angels opened a 3-0 lead in the second with a pair of unearned runs after Eric Young Jr.'s leadoff grounder rolled under the glove of first baseman Chris Carter for a two-base error. No. 9 hitter Danny Espinosa doubled in a run and scored on Calhoun's two-out single.

Bridwell held the Yankees hitless through three innings, although he needed 65 pitches to do it. Starlin Castro singled leading off the fourth and scored on Chase Headley's sacrifice fly. Judge homered in the fifth and Sanchez connected in the sixth.

SKID

New York had a seven-game losing streak encompassing the end of the 2011 season and the start of 2012.

YOU'RE THE TOP

Maybin has a 10-game hitting streak and is batting .400 with 10 doubles and four home runs since being moved to the leadoff spot on May 16.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: Los Angeles closer Bud Norris went on the 10-day DL because of right knee inflammation and RHP Mike Morin was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. ... AL MVP Mike Trout, sidelined since May 28 with a torn ligament in his left thumb, was to start swinging at a facility near his home in New Jersey and progress this weekend to hitting off a tee and soft toss. ... Shoemaker (strained muscle in his right forearm) threw on flat ground from about 90 feet. ... RHP Huston Street, sidelined since spring training by a strained latissimus dorsi muscle is his back, allowed one hit over 1 1/3 innings for Salt Lake in a rehab outing on Monday and could be activated this week.

Yankees: CF Jacoby Ellsbury, out since sustaining a concussion on May 24, is to take batting practice Wednesday. Aaron Hicks returned to centre field and went 0 for 2 with a pair of walks after missing three games because of a sore left Achilles tendon. ... RHP Adam Warren, who hasn't pitched since June 13 because of right shoulder inflammation, is to play catch on Friday.

UP NEXT

Rookie LHP Jordan Montgomery (4-4) starts Wednesday night for the Yankees against RHP Ricky Nolasco (2-8) and the Angels. Nolasco is winless in nine starts since April 27, losing his last six.

