England holds first half lead over Iran at 2022 FIFA World Cup

England holds a 3-0 advantage over Iran after the first half to open their 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

English midfielder Jude Bellingham headed the ball past Iran goalkeeper Hossein Hosseini in the 35th minute to open the scoring.

England added to their lead late in the 43rd minute when Bukayo Saka fired in a loose ball from corner kick to give his team a two-goal advantage.

In the first minute of extra time, forward Raheem Sterling gave England 3-0 lead after he delivered an aerial strike to score.

Play was halted for almost 10 minutes after Iran goalkeepr Alireza Beyranvand suffered a head injury.

Beyranvand attempted to continue playing but seconds after play resumed the goalkeeper was on the ground again and signaled to be subbed out.

Hosseini came into the the game in the 20th minute in relief Beyranvand.

Fourteen minutes were added to the first half as a result of the injury delay.