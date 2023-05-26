The RBC Canadian Open added three names to its field as it was announced Friday that Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton and Cameron Champ will tee it up at Oakdale Golf and Country Club from June 6 to June 11 in Toronto.

The trio joins a field headlined by two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy, who is looking to become the first three-peat Canadian Open winner ever.

The field also features seven Canadians, including Corey Conners (Listowel, Ont.), Mackenzie Hughes (Dundas, Ont.), Adam Svensson (Surrey, B.C.), Nick Taylor (Abbotsford, B.C.), Adam Hadwin (Abbotsford, B.C.), Taylor Pendrith (Richmond Hill, Ont.) and Michael Gligic (Burlington, Ont.).

Others names committed to playing the 2023 Canadian Open include Sam Burns, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Michael Block, who made headlines last week with a T15 finish at the PGA Championship.

Last year's Canadian Open took place at St. Georges Golf and Country Club, also in Toronto.