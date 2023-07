2023 FIFA Women's World Cup - Alternate Language Feeds

TSN is home of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. See our complete schedule and check back for additional broadcast details.

Alternate Feeds Schedule Date Matchup Kickoff (ET) Languages Thursday, July 20, 2023 New Zealand Norway 3am Norwegian Thursday, July 20, 2023 Australia Ireland 6am Thursday, July 20, 2023 Nigeria Canada 10:30pn Friday, July 21, 2023 Philippines Switzerland 1am Tagalog, German Friday, July 21, 2023 Spain Costa Rica 3::30am Spanish Friday, July 21, 2023 United States Vietnam 10pm Vietnamese Saturday, July 22, 2023 Zambia Japan 3am Japanese Saturday, July 22, 2023 England Haiti 5:30am Saturday, July 22, 2023 Denmark China 8am Danish, Chinese Sunday, July 23, 2023 Sweden South Africa 1am Swedish Sunday, July 23, 2023 Netherlands Portugal 3:30am Dutch. Portuguese Sunday, July 23, 2023 France Jamaica 6am Monday, July 24, 2023 Italy Argentina 2am Italian, Spanish Monday, July 24, 2023 Germany Morocco 4:30am German, Arabic Monday, July 24, 2023 Brazil Panama 7am Portuguese, Spanish Monday, July 24, 2023 Colombia Korea Republic 10pm Spanish, Korean Tuesday, July 25, 2023 New Zealand Philippines 1:30am Tagalog Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Switzerland Norway 4am German, Norwegian Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Japan Costa Rica 1am Japanese, Portuguese Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Spain Zambia 3:30am Spanish Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Canada Ireland 8am Wednesday, July 26, 2023 United States Netherlands 9pm Dutch Thursday, July 27, 2023 Portugal Vietnam 3:30am Portuguese, Vietnamese Thursday, July 27, 2023 Australia Nigeria 6am Thursday, July 27, 2023 Argentina South Africa 8pm Spanish Friday, July 28, 2023 England Denmark 4:30am Danish Friday, July 28, 2023 China Haiti 7am Chinese (Mandarin) Saturday, July 29, 2023 Sweden Italy 3:30am Swedish, Italian Saturday, July 29, 2023 France Brazil 6am Portuguese Saturday, July 29, 2023 Panama Jamaica 8:30am Spanish Sunday, July 30, 2023 Korea Republic Morocco 12:30am Korean, Arabic Sunday, July 30, 2023 Switzerland New Zealand 3am German Sunday, July 30, 2023 Norway Philippines 3am Norwegian, Tagalog Sunday, July 30, 2023 Germany Colombia 5:30am German, Spanish Monday, July 31, 2023 Japan Spain 3am Japanese, Spanish Monday, July 31, 2023 Costa Rica Zambia 3am Spanish Monday, July 31, 2023 Canada Australia 6am Monday, July 31, 2023 Ireland Nigeria 6am Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Portugal United States 3am Portuguese Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Vietnam Netherlands 3am Vietnamese, Dutch Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Haiti Denmark 7am Danish Tuesday, August 1, 2023 China England 7am Chinese (Mandarin) Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Argentina Sweden 3am Spanish, Swedish Wednesday, August 2, 2023 South Africa Italy 3am Italian Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Panama France 6am Spanish Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Jamaica Brazil 6am Portuguese Thursday, August 3, 2023 Korea Republic Germany 6am Korean, German Thursday, August 3, 2023 Morocco Colombia 6am Arabic, Spanish Round of 16 Saturday, August 5, 2023 1A 2C 1am TBD Saturday, August 5, 2023 1C 2A 4am TBD Saturday, August 5, 2023 1E 2G 10pm TBD Sunday, August 6, 2023 1G 2E 5am TBD Monday, August 7, 2023 1D 2B 3:30am TBD Monday, August 7, 2023 1B 2D 6:30am TBD Tuesday, August 8, 2023 1H 2F 4am TBD Tuesday, August 8, 2023 1F 2H 7am TBD Quarterfinals Thursday, August 10, 2023 TBD TBD 9pm TBD Friday, August 11, 2023 TBD TBD 3:30am TBD Saturday, August 12, 2023 TBD TBD 3am TBD Saturday, August 12, 2023 TBD TBD 6:30am TBD Semifinals Tuesday, August 15, 2023 TBD TBD 4am TBD Wednesday, August 16, 2023 TBD TBD 6am TBD Medal Games Saturday, August 19, 2023 Third Place Match 4am TBD Sunday, August 20, 2023 Final 6am TBD