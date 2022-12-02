Scotties Tournament of Hearts Playdowns

Province/Territory Date  Location Winner
Canada - - Kerri Einarson
British Columbia Jan. 10-15 Chilliwack Curling Club -
Alberta Jan. 17-22 Wetaskiwin Curling Club -
Saskatchewan Jan. 25-29 Estevan -
Manitoba Jan. 24-29 East St. Paul Arena -
Northen Ontario  Jan. 24-29 Kenora Recreation Centre -
Ontario Jan. 23-29 Port Elgin -
Quebec Jan. 8-15 Mistook Arena -
New Brunswick Jan. 18-22 Capital Winter Club -
Nova Scotia  Jan. 24-30 Bluenose Curling Club -
Prince Edward Island Jan. 25-29 Crapaud Community Curling Club -
Newfoundland and Labrador Jan. 25-29 RE/Max Centre -
Yukon Jan. 13-16 Whitehorse -
Northwest Territories  Jan. 11-16 Inuvik Curling Centre -
Nunavut Dec. 16-18 - -

 

Tim Hortons Brier Playdowns

Province/Territory Date  Location Winner
Canada - - Brad Gushue
British Columbia Jan. 10-15 Chilliwack Curling Club -
Alberta Feb. 7-12 Avonair Curling Club -
Saskatchewan Feb. 1-5 Estevan -
Manitoba Feb. 7-12 Yellowhead Community Recreation Centre -
Northen Ontario  Jan. 24-29 Kenora Recreation Centre -
Ontario Jan. 23-29 Port Elgin -
Quebec Jan. 8-15 Alma -
New Brunswick Feb. 8-12 Curl Moncton -
Nova Scotia  Jan. 24-30 Bluenose Curling Club -
Prince Edward Island Jan. 25-29 Crapaud Community Curling Club -
Newfoundland and Labrador Jan. 24-29 RE/Max Centre -
Yukon Jan. 13-16 Whitehorse -
Northwest Territories  Feb. 1-6 Fort Smith Curling -
Nunavut Dec. 16-18 - -