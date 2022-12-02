55m ago
2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Tim Hortons Brier Playdowns
TSN.ca Staff
Scotties Tournament of Hearts Playdowns
|Province/Territory
|Date
|Location
|Winner
|Canada
|-
|-
|Kerri Einarson
|British Columbia
|Jan. 10-15
|Chilliwack Curling Club
|-
|Alberta
|Jan. 17-22
|Wetaskiwin Curling Club
|-
|Saskatchewan
|Jan. 25-29
|Estevan
|-
|Manitoba
|Jan. 24-29
|East St. Paul Arena
|-
|Northen Ontario
|Jan. 24-29
|Kenora Recreation Centre
|-
|Ontario
|Jan. 23-29
|Port Elgin
|-
|Quebec
|Jan. 8-15
|Mistook Arena
|-
|New Brunswick
|Jan. 18-22
|Capital Winter Club
|-
|Nova Scotia
|Jan. 24-30
|Bluenose Curling Club
|-
|Prince Edward Island
|Jan. 25-29
|Crapaud Community Curling Club
|-
|Newfoundland and Labrador
|Jan. 25-29
|RE/Max Centre
|-
|Yukon
|Jan. 13-16
|Whitehorse
|-
|Northwest Territories
|Jan. 11-16
|Inuvik Curling Centre
|-
|Nunavut
|Dec. 16-18
|-
|-
Tim Hortons Brier Playdowns
|Province/Territory
|Date
|Location
|Winner
|Canada
|-
|-
|Brad Gushue
|British Columbia
|Jan. 10-15
|Chilliwack Curling Club
|-
|Alberta
|Feb. 7-12
|Avonair Curling Club
|-
|Saskatchewan
|Feb. 1-5
|Estevan
|-
|Manitoba
|Feb. 7-12
|Yellowhead Community Recreation Centre
|-
|Northen Ontario
|Jan. 24-29
|Kenora Recreation Centre
|-
|Ontario
|Jan. 23-29
|Port Elgin
|-
|Quebec
|Jan. 8-15
|Alma
|-
|New Brunswick
|Feb. 8-12
|Curl Moncton
|-
|Nova Scotia
|Jan. 24-30
|Bluenose Curling Club
|-
|Prince Edward Island
|Jan. 25-29
|Crapaud Community Curling Club
|-
|Newfoundland and Labrador
|Jan. 24-29
|RE/Max Centre
|-
|Yukon
|Jan. 13-16
|Whitehorse
|-
|Northwest Territories
|Feb. 1-6
|Fort Smith Curling
|-
|Nunavut
|Dec. 16-18
|-
|-